Schools will reopen for the new term on January 4, but most classes will continue to be conducted virtually.
Only pupils who are registered to write the CXC exams in January will be allowed to attend physical classes.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley made this announcement while speaking during a news conference yesterday at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.
Schools have been closed since March as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Rowley said once Covid cases remain low at the end of the Christmas season, some 15,000 pupils scheduled to write the exams, and their supervisors, will be able to return to school for the exams to be held between January 17 and February 4.
If the country remains in a good position with the virus after then, primary school children at the standard five level and pupils in forms four to six will be able to return to physical classes on February 8.
Strict hygiene and sanitation protocols will be in place at schools during this period, Rowley said.
“The County Medical Officer of Health will arrange and the Minister of Education will take responsibility for having a health and safety team led by a doctor and a batch of nurses who will go through the school system that’s operating to ensure that the maximum response is being had, both at the group level and with respect to the physical environment in which they work, enforcing all the protocols that we expect,” he said.
The PM said while this is an attempt to bring some sense of normalcy back to the school system, it is only tentative as it is wholly dependent on the country’s Covid-19 numbers remaining low and manageable.
He pleaded with the population to behave in a responsible manner during the festive Christmas season.
“It’s an expectation and a target that will be entirely dependent on the concentration of the infection in the country,” he said.
“If we over-party, over-drink, over-spread and get over-infected then what I just told you, in anticipation of our children going back to school, it is not going to happen.”
24-hour grocery
shopping
Rowley also announced yesterday that supermarkets, groceries and other retail businesses would be allowed to open on a 24-hour basis, in anticipation of increased shopping during the Christmas season.
He said this will allow the public more time to do their Christmas shopping and decrease the likelihood of shoppers crowding into these places.
This arrangement will be in effect from December 10 to January 3.
The tentative partial reopening of schools and extension to supermarket opening times were the only announcements regarding changes in the regulations made by Rowley yesterday.
All other restrictions remain unchanged, including bars which are still limited to a take-away service only.