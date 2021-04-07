Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will chair today’s meeting of the Cabinet.
The meeting will be virtual as has been the case with most of the Cabinet meetings during the pandemic.
Ministers were informed of the meeting on Tuesday, the same day the Prime Minister announced that he was Covid-positive.
Rowley yesterday gave an update on his condition, stating that he remains in isolation and under the supervision of medical personnel in Tobago.
The Prime Minister, in his capacity as chairman of Caricom, engaged in successful talks with United States Congresswoman Maxine Waters, chairman of the House Committee on Financial Services, via a conference call yesterday afternoon, the Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement.
The meeting was a follow-up to discussions on March 25 which focused on several issues of mutual interest, the Prime Minister’s release stated.
He is expected to virtually meet with Maarten Wetselaar, director, Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions, Shell Global, and Eugene Okpere, president and country chair of Shell Trinidad and Tobago, today.
Minister of Energy Franklin Khan and Minister of National Security Stuart Young are also expected to attend this virtual meeting.
Mild symptoms, vital signs stable
The Prime Minister’s statement said his vital signs are all stable and he remains in good spirits.
“The Prime Minister and his family wish to thank all those who have expressed ‘get well wishes’ and (who) continue to pray for his well-being,” the statement said.
It added that the necessary health protocols were being observed as they relate to the Prime Minister’s care.
The Prime Minister has urged the country to continue to observe the Covid-19 safety protocols. Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, when asked about the Prime Minister’s progress at yesterday’s news conference, referred the media to the releases which have been put out by the Prime Minister’s office.
Sources said the Prime Minister’s symptoms continue to be mild.
The PNM Women’s League yesterday stated that the Prime Minister continued to do well medically, despite some of the vitriol being levelled at him by some people in reference to his diagnosis. “The League is relieved that these social media charlatans, academic imposters, hysterical drama queens and failed politicians are not medical personnel. Therefore they cannot pronounce on the health of the Prime Minister,” the League stated.
It added that these people did not represent the views of the decent, right-thinking citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.