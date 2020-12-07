BAD LICKS FOR BHARATH

United National Congress (UNC) political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has maintained control of the party, winning a total of 14,873 votes at the party’s internal elections on Sunday.
Her challenger Vasant Bharath got 2,362 votes, according to preliminary results.
Interestingly, Bharath did not get the highest number of votes on his “Lotus” slate. More people voted for Hersheal Ramesar who received 2,538 votes in support of him becoming party deputy chairman.
Persad-Bissessar, who led the “Star” slate to a clean sweep, received the highest number of votes on her slate. The second-highest number of votes went to Sean Sobers who contested the position of policy and strategy officer.
Former UNC parliamentarians on Bharath’s slate were unable to muster support as former Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial got 1,949 votes as deputy leader whilst former senator Larry Lalla got 2,262 votes as chairman.
Opposition Senator Jearlean John got the highest number of votes for deputy political leader with 13,805 votes.
There are three deputy leader positions.
Bharath’s three deputies were unable to garner 2,000 votes whilst businessman Robert Amar, who ran as an independent candidate, received 1,249 votes.
There were 37 polling stations across the country where UNC members voted for their new party executive.
Stronger together
Persad-Bissessar signalled on Sunday around 9.30 p.m. that the trend showed her team was headed to victory.
In delivering remarks, Bissessar extended an olive branch to Bharath and his team and called for a united front to oust the People’s National Movement (PNM) Government.
She emphasised that the main political opponent is the PNM.
“It is a battle well fought, we are UNC and we are proud, we continue to stay united and that’s what we’ll be, whether opponents or on the same Star team we have one goal, one, aim, one focus, one mission, one vision to join together get stronger and stronger and let us take out the PNM politically. Let us take them out, that is the way I see the way forward for us,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said under her leadership she will work towards making the UNC stronger and united.
“After today we have a way to go forward to continue to make our party stronger and stronger and to really attack our real political opponents which is the PNM. We will stay focused, we will stay strong, we will stay together and focus on getting this very incompetent Government out of office which is the PNM,” she said.