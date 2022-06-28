United National Congress (UNC) political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar received the lion’s share of votes in the party’s internal elections on Sunday.
Former health minister Dr Fuad Khan, who challenged her for leadership, got fewer than 1,000 votes.
So, too, did former government minister Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh, who independently contested the post of party organiser, and former Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial, who vied for the position of elections officer.
This is, according to party officials, based on preliminary numbers.
The Express learnt from official sources that more than 12,000 people voted for Persad-Bissessar, who received the highest number of votes.
Second was deputy political leader Dr Roodal Moonilal and third deputy leader Jearlean John, members of Persad-Bissessar’s Star team.
There were different numbers in terms of the votes cast for other candidates in the 18-member executive.
While Persad-Bissessar and her deputies commanded a large number of votes, it was not the same for all other positions.
UNC election chairman Ramesh Persad Maharaj, in a telephone interview with the Express, said the official election results will be released on July 1.
“Officially, I cannot announce anything until the first,” he said.
Maharaj said the election was fair.
“I’m totally independent and nobody can tell me what to do. The election was free and fair and free from fear,” he said.
The election management committee, chaired by Maharaj along with Dr Karleen Bynoe-Sookoo and Marilyn Martin, was appointed to supervise the process.
Maharaj said there was a delay in the count because not all boxes were counted on Sunday given the inclement weather and flooding.
Asked about complaints about election irregularities, Maharaj said he checked out some of the complaints and they were “not valid”.
He said nobody campaigned in the vicinity of the polling stations as alleged.
“I think everything went well, it was a good example of voting with fairness and transparency,” he said.
He added that Ramadharsingh had complained about some workers in Caroni Central being attached to a candidate’s parliamentary office.
“I went there and I checked it and Glenn was there and I took him to every polling station and I spoke to all the workers there individually and asked them if they had any connection to the candidate and they said no. I think most of the complaints were not substantiated,” he said.
The election, he said, was a good example of democracy within the party.
Influenced the results
But Khan said he will only concede in a free and fair election.
He believes that Persad-Bissessar and her Star team had influenced the results.
“The electoral process has shown the brilliance of Kamla and her Star team...It only shows that they will go on to greater things. I am very surprised that Kamla and her team are unable to perform this successfully in general elections.
“Maybe if one participates in elections and is able to manipulate the total process with an unfair upper hand which is the result of incumbency, then the result is a unanimous win... I accept the results, but will only concede in a free and fair election,” he told the Express via WhatsApp.
Ramdial offered congratulations to Persad-Bissessar and her team, but added that she does not accept that nearly 13,000 people voted.
Ramdial said from her preliminary counts at the close of polls, fewer than 10,000 would have voted.
“The official results have not yet been released which is baffling as the count ended last night, with all agents receiving their statements of the polls,” she stated.
Ramdial said that the UNC internal election 2022 would have recorded the lowest voter turnout ever along with significant election irregularities.
She claimed that from as early as 10 a.m., persons whose names were not on the membership list were allowed to vote even though it was a clear election rule that such would not be allowed.
She further claimed there was open canvassing and voter intimidation by MPs, councillors and activists on behalf of the Star slate at the voting venues and inside the polling stations.
She stated that all of these irregularities were recorded with names, venues and details and will be sent to the chairman of the Internal Election Committee for redress.
“In spite of all of these challenges, I still believe the UNC is the best political vehicle to govern our country but not under the current leadership of Ms Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
“I will continue to advocate for the best national leadership. I thank the motivated and conscientious members who would have voted for me and indeed the other independent candidates. I will continue to represent their concerns, in the best interest of Trinidad and Tobago,” said Ramdial.