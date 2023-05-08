Bad night for Redemption patrons

It was billed as the concert of the year, but Saturday night’s Redemption Concert held at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, turned out to be a logistical nightmare for those who attended the much-anticipated show.
Presented by Tropix Entertainment, the event featured Jamaicans Buju Banton (Mark Anthony Myrie), Beres Hammond, Luciano (Jepther McClymont), Anthony B (Keith Blair) and local reggae singer Black Loyalty (Keon Jones), who opened the show at 8 p.m.
By the time Beres Hammond hit the stage close to 10 p.m., ticket holders were barred entry by fire officials.
One patron, who asked to remain nameless, said she and her friends had to stand behind a fence near the entrance of the venue to listen to Hammond. The group only got to see Hammond on a small phone screen when her brother, who was already inside, video-called her.
“Imagine we paid our $450 for tickets, paid more to get our outfits organised, some of us as much as $600, only to be told by fire officials that the Savannah was already at capacity. A lot of us were standing outside, apart from my group, and we were told that the promoters would come out to talk to us, no one came.
“I even asked a fire officer if they could let people in when people who were inside came out, and the officer said it wasn’t their call and that they were following orders. People were angry. Some were even demanding their refunds.
As soon as we noticed that the temperature had changed in the mood of the crowd, we left. I said to myself ‘I didn’t come to Redemption to die’,” she said.
She said she and her group will be calling on the promoters for refunds today.
Inside, patrons were also navigating their own concert issues, including lulls between performances, as much as two hours, and long lines to limited toilet facilities and bars.
General admission ticket holders also found it difficult to see the artistes on stage, as it wasn’t elevated, and it didn’t help any that the few LED screens in the venue were placed near the stage.
In the VIP section, patrons paid $1,200 and still had to wait two hours to get service from the bar.
Some patrons took to social media yesterday to complain about their experiences at the show, among them Gerard Ferreira who posted: “After paying VIP price in large part to get free drinks, we still ‘had’ to buy a bottle and ice at significantly inflated prices because there was no way I was going back to that bar after spending almost two hours and then having to know someone working the bar just to get drinks.”
In her post, D’Original Blackqueen Padmore wrote “…poor customer service in T&T isn’t limited to just stores but concerts as well.”
Concert lessons
The Express reached out to promoters Tropix Entertainment via their public relations representative Aba Luke who issued a media release, which also appeared on the team’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
It read in part: “A concert of this magnitude always come with many, many lessons, which assist in planning for future events. Your words and concerns have not fallen on deaf ears.”
Redemption 8 was however not without positives, as the cast of mainly veterans understood the assignment.
Black Loyalty brought the Consciousness, Luciano brought the Word, Beres brought the Love and headliner Buju Banton, who wore a jacket that featured both the Jamaican and the Trinidad and Tobago flags, certainly brought the magic in his 90-minute set, which patrons thought signalled the end of the concert, as the advertised Anthony B seemed to be a no-show.
At 3 a.m., after most people left the Savannah, Anthony B finally arrived for his performance — his late arrival caused by flight delays in France, the Express was told.
The long and drawn-out show wrapped up half an hour later.