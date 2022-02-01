Bad-pay Govt

THE Government owes the National Maintenance, Training and Security Company Ltd (MTS) more than $600 million, with the Ministry of Education being the agency’s biggest debtor with an outstanding bill of around $300 million.
This while the 42-year-old agency was in 2018 forced to access a $400 million loan from Republic Bank to pay staff.
This was revealed by MTS board members at yesterday’s sitting of the Joint Select Committee (JSC) of the Parliament.
The sitting, “An enquiry into the operations of the National Maintenance, Training and Security Company Ltd (MTS) including a focus on the maintenance of schools and the measures implemented to preserve operational efficiency in the context of Covid-19 safety requirements”, included representatives from the Ministry of Public Utilities, the Ministry of Finance’s Investments Division and MTS.
The board of management of MTS and Ministry of Public Utilities have been forced to consistently send letters to owing ministries and to go to the Ministry of Finance for assistance persuading some of its clients to pay, it was disclosed.
In spite of this and MTS’ annual revenue of around $550 million, MTS chief executive officer Lennox Rattansingh said salaries and the pension plan are up to date.
The JSC however expressed horror at the situation and its chairman, Independent Senator Anthony Vieira, said it must be resolved.
Vieira said this was “money on the road” and questioned whether MTS, a State agency, was being taken advantage of because it was thought that the Government would bail the company out.
He later asked whether the board, with its primary responsibility being towards the company and not the Government, had been ineffective in collecting its debts.
Rattansingh reminded the sitting that MTS is prevented by law from taking the Government to court and said it continues to try to use “persuasion” on its debtors.
Asked how the company is managing to stay up to mark on its finances, Rattansingh said, “Our strategy is that the entire organisation comes together.”
He said the departments convene and then go to the various ministries, including the Ministry of Finance, where they use their “relationships” to source funds.
Rattansingh said the situation was “unpredictable” and MTS was managing “on a day-to-day basis”.
All MTS contracts with State clients were won through bidding and the company’s invoices total around $42 million a month. Some debts were kept alive through constant billing of the client and communication but one 15-year-old debt was eventually struck off, Rattansingh said.
Some of the larger debtors include the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), Judiciary, Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service and the ministries of Housing and Sport.
United National Congress (UNC) Senator and JSC member, Wade Mark, called the total debt owed by a string of ministries “unacceptable and indefensible”. He said MTS was being “squeezed” by “delinquent” ministries and called on Vieira to have the JSC meet with Finance Minister Colm Imbert towards finding a resolution.
A representative from the Ministry of Finance later told the JSC that that ministry has “been doing the same thing, writing to ministries and asking them to honour their debt”. He said he couldn’t comment further and wasn’t sure what else was left to be done.
Permanent secretary at the Ministry of Public Utilities, Nicolette Duke, said the ministry shares concerns over the debt owed to MTS.
She said Public Utilities has even at times met with the Ministry of Finance on releases to ministries with regard to the MTS debt. Duke had previously stated that the ministry was “particularly proud” of MTS’ ability to focus on its mandate and deliver.
MTS close-knit
Rattansingh later noted that with MTS now 42 years old, its staff has become like family and the company performs “yeoman service” to the country. He said many employees were single mothers or persons from low-income brackets, who have permanent employment and paid on time.
The company, which has approved a strategic plan for 2022-6, is now looking to utilise the private sector for added income and is currently reviewing its products and services, Rattansingh said. Having started with 300 employees and around nine clients, MTS has grown to 6,600 employees, some 90 client locations and annual revenue from $17 million to $550 million.
MTS plans to research the private market, including agriculture, with a view to providing upgraded services such as “elite” security and janitorial services to private healthcare facilities. Many other public servants had their start with MTS, including fire and Coast Guard officers, Rattansingh noted.