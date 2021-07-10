Bad Wolf calls on CoP Griffith to clear the air

Part IV of an investigation into football scholarships in Trinidad and Tobago.
Managing director of Bad Wolf Sports (BWS) Perry Deakin is calling on Police Commissioner Gary Griffith to correct falsehoods being perpetuated against the company over the aborted scholarship programme.
Deakin e-mailed Griffith on June 27, 2021, at 4.44 a.m., stating: “I believe we have found ourselves in the middle of a significant falling-out between certain individuals in Trinidad and our reputation must not be damaged by this situation—again. I request that you correct these falsehoods without delay—we have a complete and comprehensive record of all correspondence relating to the Sporting Scholarship Programme which clearly shows that our conduct has been at all times, professional, above board and of the highest ethical standard—not something we can say regarding today’s article.”
The article referenced was Part 1 of a Sunday Express investigation published on June 27 on a proposed scholarship programme between Irish company BWS and the T&T Police Service (TTPS) which was aborted.
BWS, which names fired national men’s football coach Terry Fenwick as its technical director for the programme, along with his business partners Deakin and Peter Miller, entered into an arrangement with Griffith and, by extension, the TTPS earlier this year to create and deliver “on-island” BTEC Sporting Scholarship Programmes (Levels 2 and 3) for identified and qualifying scholars across Trinidad and Tobago.
The BTEC programme was proposing a partnership with UK-based private school Moorland.
Copied on the June 27 mail were Sgt Joshua Pierre of the TTPS Sports Club, Fenwick, Miller and Moorland head teacher Jonathan Harrison.
Capital Market Elite Group
In the June 27 e-mail to Griffith, Deakin wrote that the agreed programme between BWS and the TTPS was above board since “this unique opportunity was created following confirmation that funding for the programme would be available via sponsorship funds paid to TTPS by Capital Market Elite Group and our success in establishing an on-island programme (rather than students having to leave the island) would reduce programmes costs significantly, thus allowing more scholars to access the programme than would ordinarily be the case.”
Capital Market Elite Group is owned and operated by businessman Duke Pollard.
On July 2, at 3.08 p.m., the Sunday Express contacted a number on the company’s website, seeking a comment from Pollard.
The company’s number is Dominican Republic-based.
A receptionist said Pollard was unavailable.
At 3.21 p.m., a representative from Capital Market Elite Group contacted the Sunday Express.
Asked about the relationship between BWS and the company, the representative said checks will have to be made and a response will be forthcoming.
“May I add, Mr Pollard is an entrepreneur and all for growth and development in young people. From time to time you will see him in articles supporting youth initiatives,” the representative said.
Up to last night, the company had not contacted the Sunday Express as indicated.
Deakin: Agreement secured
In his June 27 e-mail to Griffith, Deakin said having secured an agreement with “The Football Factory Foundation, via Terry Fenwick, for delivery of local coaching modules of the programme, along with confirmation of TTPS funding, we were delighted with the opportunity we believed we were creating and awaited arrival of your deposit in order to select, register and assess scholars, and finalise programme logistics/dates etc with Moorlands School and The FFF”.
On May 11, 2021, the TTPS Sports Club had authorised the wire transfer of £20,000 to the account of Bad Wolf Sports. However, a “Stop Order With Immediate Effect” was placed on the funds on June 1.
On Fenwick’s relationship with BWS, Deakin wrote that he (Fenwick) “had absolutely no official link, ownership or role, other than as ‘Technical Director’ for the Scholarship Programme we believed we were creating”.
Deakin’s e-mail to Griffith came after one he sent at 4 a.m. to Moorland officials claiming the football scholarship programme was as a result of Fenwick’s failure to allow Griffith’s son—Gary Griffith III—to play with the T&T national men’s football team during a qualifying World Cup qualifier on June 5.