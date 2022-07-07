BAIL BILL BOOTED OUT

The Bail Amendment (Extension of Duration) Bill collapsed in the Senate yesterday. It fell by one vote.
Despite the efforts of Attorney General Reginald Armour and Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds, the Government was unable to get the support of four Independent senators, which would have given it the requisite majority of 19 votes to pass the legislation.
The Government was only able to persuade three Independent senators—Hazel Thompson-Ahye, Maria Dillon Remy and Josh Drayton—to vote for the measure.
Independent Senator Paul Richards, who had previously said it may be a “dereliction of duty” not to support the bill, had a change of heart and voted nay, along with the other four Independent senators (Varma Deyalsingh, Charisse Seepersad, Deoroop Teemal, Amrita Deonarine), while one Independent senator, Evans Welch, abstained. That left a vote of 18 for/11 against/one abstention. “The bill is therefore not passed,” Senate President Christine Kangaloo said.
In fact, the bill, which denies bail to persons charged with specific offences, was destined to fail, even if it had passed the Senate. For a bill to be enacted into law, it must pass both Houses of Parliament, and this bill would have certainly been defeated in the House of Representatives where the Government would have needed the support of at least three Opposition members for its passage.
The Opposition had signalled from early its intention to vote against the bill, thereby denying the Government the special three-fifths majority support in the House of Representatives required for converting the bill into law.
Hinds: Air-conditioned prison cells
Hinds had urged senators to take a professional, “non-egoistic, non-partisan, non-emotional” approach, saying “the measures are to deal with persistent repeat offenders who kill us, rape us, burn our businesses, kidnap our family and demand money with menaces. This is not about me or you, it is about the public who we are here to serve... What we have to tune in to is what does the public want of this Parliament”.
Responding to statements made by Lutchmedial about the conditions in Remand Yard, Hinds said the Government had embarked on a programme of fixing the prisons to meet the high and proper constitutional standards that Justice Carol Gobin and others have spoken about.
“I can tell you that we have expended millions of dollars and completed all the refurbishment on the south wing of the Remand Yard, and we are conducting works due to be finished on the northern wing. The slop bucket, of which she spoke, is no more. Because in those refurbished cells, they are air-conditioned, proper ventilation, proper painting, proper lighting inside those cells,” he said.
Pointing out that only yesterday morning, police had detected a “major amount of cocaine” on the shores of Trinidad and Tobago, Hinds said: “It is a fact that Trinidad and Tobago, like many other countries in the world, is in a dangerous place, and people as a consequence are at severe risk.”
He said the police had embarked on an active and sustained gun retrieval programme as thousands of illegal guns were snuck in, by many people, including officials of the State “yet to be detected and found and prosecuted”.
Hinds said he had been demanding more and more of the Police Service and the Defence Force in the protection of the public interest. “But in this place, as Parliament, we too have a responsibility,” he said.
AG: We will roll
back the clock
In putting his case as he wound up the debate, Armour said Government was attempting “on an incremental basis... to keep this society safe, not to condemn ourselves to emotional appeals to create a crisis, so that there can be some pretend basis to say that the Government has failed and vote it (the Government) out of office. When we do that, we are being reckless and exposing the citizenry to the downfall of not being a responsible Parliament”.
He said convicted criminals should not be allowed to roam the streets while they are being charged and are before the courts on similar offences, continuing to pose a risk to the population.
He said the Government was adopting a holistic approach and was working on criminal justice system improvements, adding that the bill was part of a work in progress.
“It is not simply one piece of legislation and therefore strike it out and embarrass the Government into allegedly failing to combat crime, so that other persons can have themselves celebrated for crying loudly and sometimes, one might say, crying wolf,” the Attorney General said.
Armour said statistics received from the Criminal Records Office showed that between 2019 and 2022, the total number of persons refused bail was 116, and of this number, 79 persons had over five additional matters pending for serious crimes.
He said this showed that the 2019 Bail Amendment Act was working. He said the bill before the Senate (seeking an extension of the duration of the 2019 act) was intended to target such offenders.
“Yes, they have rights and, yes, we must respect their rights. We must give them access to the Judiciary so that the Judiciary, in due course, can adjudicate on their guilt or innocence on the new charges that they find themselves before the courts for.
“But we must give the Judiciary, in our less than perfect system, time to process anything, and all we are saying is to postpone their ability to apply for the bail while the system works through to ensure those persons are not immediately allowed back on the streets,” he said.
Armour gave an undertaking to the members of the Senate that within the year, he would be bringing to the House a “comprehensive system of bail reform that will satisfy the rights of every citizen of this country”.
He said the extension of the no-bail provision for one more year was needed in order to continue the work of reform.
“If we do not continue the legislation, we will roll back the hand of the clock and expose our citizenry to a very dangerous state of circumstances, which the Opposition is happy to point to as heralding some measure by which we should govern when they point to the criminality that is taking place,” he said.
“We cannot afford to expose our citizenry to that level of criminality when we have the means and resources, the wisdom and the intelligence, to do otherwise,” he said.
He added that nothing in the bill was seeking to take away the constitutional rights of convicted persons to their right to bail before judges.