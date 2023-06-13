BAIL DENIED

The two men held in connection with the Galil automatic rifle that was taken without authorisation from Teteron Barracks in Chaguaramas have been remanded into custody without bail pending background checks.
Private Renaldo Wanza, 22, of Belmont, and his alleged accomplice, Brandon Moonsammy, 30, of Tunapuna, appeared virtually before Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor yesterday afternoon.
Wanza was represented by attorney Marika Trim, while Moonsammy was represented by attorney Arden Williams.
The interests of the State were represented by police prosecutor Cpl Castro.
Cpl Sifontis was the complainant (charging officer) in the matter.
The firearm was reported missing from the Pioneer Department of the Teteron Army Barracks on June 3. On June 9, around 1 p.m., police investigators proceeded to Golf Course Road, Chaguaramas, in the vicinity of Bellerand Recreational Park, where a black-coloured Galil assault rifle and one magazine containing four rounds of 5.56 ammunition were found in a black garbage bag to the side of a concrete structure.
It was confirmed to be the missing Galil assault rifle.
Charges read
Wanza and Moonsammy were both at the Besson Street Police Station for their virtual appearance.
Wanza, who was dressed in camouflage pants and a green jersey with the Defence Force logo on it, stood with his hands behind his back for the entire proceeding.
Moonsammy was dressed in blue jeans and a grey jacket. Neither man spoke during the entirety of the hearing.
The matter was initially heard at 1 p.m. but had to be stood down for 30 minutes for attorneys to obtain the summary of evidence from Cpl Sifontis.
When the matter was recalled, the court was informed that the summaries had been provided.
The charges were then read.
1. Both Moonsammy and Wanza were jointly charged with misbehaviour in public office.
According to the charge read, Wanza, being a member of the T&T Regiment, as governed by the Defence Act Ch 14.01, did misbehave himself in acting while in such office by transferring one Galil automatic rifle, the property of the T&T Defence Force, to Moonsammy, who was not the holder of a Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) or Firearm User’s Employee Certificate (FUEC), nor being a person exempted from holding such requisite documents.
The value of the Galil was said to be $7,343.25 while the value of the magazine was $2,345.25.
This charge was laid indictably and neither Moonsammy nor Wanza was called upon to enter a plea.
2. Moonsammy faced a singular charge of being in possession of the Galil and the magazine, which were both the property of the TTDF.
3. Wanza faced an additional charge for misbehaviour in public office in connection with the actual larceny of the Galil rifle and magazine.
4. Wanza also faced charges of possession of a black P80 pistol, as well as five rounds of 9mm ammunition.
The weapon and ammunition were found in the bedroom of Wanza’s home along Boissiere Lane in Belmont on June 5.
He was not the holder of an FUL or FUEC.
All the charges were laid indictably and neither Moonsammy nor Wanza was called upon to enter a plea.
Addressing the court, Cpl Castro indicated that from his instructions while the accused men had been subjected to the procedures for background tracing, the results were unavailable at the time of the hearing.
Cpl Sifontis, when asked, indicated that the tracings might be available later in the day based on his instructions, however, based on preliminary indications, there were no recorded offences listed against either defendant.
Despite this Cpl Castro noted that in the recent past, the courts had experienced issues as it related to initial checks “not being entirely accurate” and as a result of this, and the public interest in the issue at hand, the State would be erring on the side of caution and asked for an adjournment to have the tracings made available to the court.
Clean records
Trim, in her submissions on behalf of Wanza, acknowledged the predicament of the court, however, she noted that as per her client’s profession, he did not have any previous convictions against his name nor prior charges, as rigorous background tracings were performed before individuals could become serving members.
She also noted that prior to this incident, he also did not have any disciplinary actions taken against him during his tenure in the regiment.
She also took note of Cpl Sifontis’ statements that there was nothing on record against either man based on initial enquiries and asked the court to consider bail.
Williams made a similar submission on behalf of Moonsammy, noting that from his instructions, which were supported by Cpl Sifontis’ statements on the record, his client did not have any pending matters against him, nor convictions against his name.
However, despite these arguments, Magistrate Baboolal-Gafoor submitted that the court would be erring on the side of caution and would defer bail consideration until the background tracings were available.
“The court is very familiar with results provided from initial checks and has had the experience of those checks being erroneous at times. Sometimes it works in favour of the accused, and it can even work against the accused at times, and as the court has indicated, the more serious nature of the offences, the more relevant the tracing becomes. The court is going to be very clear to say it is deferring and not refusing bail for the event of the official tracing so it tallies with the initial checks made by the complainant. The court is going to defer the issue of bail,” Baboolal-Gafoor said.
The matter was then adjourned to tomorrow.