Bail history made in 2022

THIS year is the year that saw Trinidad and Tobago record its highest ever murder toll.
It was also the year the courts declared that those accused of murder were now free to apply for bail.
Prior to February 2022, those accused of the capital crime were automatically denied bail and remanded into prison custody pending the outcome of their case. They were even refused the opportunity to make such an application.
But a man by the name of Akili Charles, a former murder accused himself, believed this was unjustified and unconstitutional.
We all live in a democratic society and enjoy the benefit of the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise. Just like those accused of other crimes were allowed to apply to the court for bail, so too, those accused of murder should be afforded that opportunity, Charles believed.
So, he retained a team of lawyers led by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan SC, and took his fight to the courts.
His battle against the “archaic law” actually began in early 2021 via a constitutional motion that was heard and determined by Justice Joan Charles.
At first, the court dismissed the claim, saying any legislative changes that had to be made to the Bail Act were an issue for Parliament and not the judicial arm of the State.
But the former murder accused refused to accept that ruling.
He, Charles, took his fight to the Court of Appeal and was successful in having a three-judge panel headed by Chief Justice Ivor Archie and comprising Justices of Appeal Mira-Dean Armorer and Malcolm Holdip overturn the findings of Justice Charles.
The Office of the Attorney General, on the other hand, took the legal battle one step further and filed an appeal at this country’s highest court—the Privy Council—based in London, England.
It came out on the losing end as five law lords unanimously held that it was, in fact, unconstitutional for murder accused to be denied the right to apply for bail.
That ruling was delivered on July 28, 2022.
Just two days after the court delivered its judgment, Charles was murdered while congregating with a group of people outside his Diego Martin home.
The charge
In May 2010, Charles was charged alongside five other men for the shooting death of Russell Antoine at Upper Cemetery Street, Diego Martin.
For the next seven years, they remained on remand as their preliminary enquiry before then-chief magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar progressed and was nearing an end.
In April of 2017, however, news broke that Ayers-Caesar had been appointed to the High Court Bench and that all part-heard matters she had left behind, including Charles’ and his co-accused’s, would have to be restarted.
The group was one of those that staged a near-riot at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court after being informed of this by now-Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle-Caddle.
For two years after that, Charles remained on remand until Busby-Earle-Caddle upheld a no-case submission by his attorneys that the prosecution had not presented sufficient evidence to have him stand trial at the High Court for Antoine’s murder.
Charles, 42, was freed in 2019.
It was following his release that he retained Ramlogan and the other attorneys to argue the “no bail for murder accused” position of the State.
The crux of their arguments hinged on Section 5 (1) of the Bail Act of 1994 which they said were contrary to rights guaranteed under the constitution—the country’s highest law.
Ramlogan argued before Justice Charles that the issue at hand was not that murder accused should, in fact, be granted bail. The purpose of the constitutional claim, he said, was for the court to make a declaration that they should be allowed to apply for bail.
Whether granted or not would be to the court’s discretion based on varying factors.
“If this case succeeds it does not mean that every murder accused would be entitled to bail or will get bail. That has not happened in countries where defendants can apply for bail such as the United Kingdom, Australia, St Lucia and Barbados.
“The grant of bail in murder cases would always be reserved for exceptional cases where the accused person poses no threat to society, for example, crimes of provocation, domestic disputes or a revenge killing against someone who kidnapped, raped and murdered your only child,” said Ramlogan.
He went on to add, it was an arbitrary exercise of power by the legislature to take away all such discretion from the courts when it came to the charge of murder. It was also a violation of the doctrine of separation of powers, he said, and, there was no reason why the country could not trust judicial officers to grant bail where they see fit.
Relevant circumstances
Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes had appeared in the matter as attorney for the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT).
He agreed with Ramlogan’s arguments, giving a number of hypothetical examples in which the court may want to consider bail.
He suggested that the offence of murder should be categorised based on a number of factors including the strength of the evidence, whether there were eyewitnesses, the likelihood of the accused committing other offences while out on bail and video footage of the crime being committed et cetera.
“I am respectfully submitting considerations should be applied when someone is charged with murder and you are faced a law that denies bail. You could be dealing with someone who is charged with murder and the circumstances of that murder is that the defendant is alleged to be a contract killer, somebody who is murdering in cold blood for the payment of money.
Or the person could be a bereaved father who is avenging the kidnapping, rape and murder of his daughter and who takes the law into his own hands, hunts down the person accused of killing his daughter and shoots and kills him.
“These are the circumstances that would be obviously relevant, so the court (would be) determining whether the father in those circumstances, as opposed to the murderer who raped and killed his daughter, should be treated the same way as far as the exercise for the discretion of bail.
“Are we living in a society where the father in those circumstances will be compulsorily locked away in jail for a long period of time, on average ten years, before he can defend himself before a jury?” asked Mendes.
In response to the submissions, however, the State’s lead counsel at the time, Fyard Hosein SC, said what the judge was being asked to adjudicate upon was outside her jurisdiction.
First, he said, Ramlogan failed to point out to the court that Charles at that time was also pursuing a matter before another judge at the High Court for vindicatory damages for the time he spent behind bars before being freed.
“So, the effect of this is to open a Pandora’s box. What they are asking you to do is really to make a declaration that Akili Charles was wrongfully held, he should have gotten bail and that he is entitled to vindicatory damages.
“Think about the effect this is going to have on the legal system as a whole. Hundreds of people charged for murder, gang violence (are) at large in the country, people being raped and murdered and now the State has to focus on terms of damages,” said Hosein.
He went on to say Trinidad and Tobago is the “murder capital of the world where there are hundreds of people being faced with this position...So, I say that for the court to understand the gravity of what is being sought here.”
King granted first bail
In the end, Justice Charles ruled in the favour of the State.
Justice Charles said the courts were powerless when it came to effecting legislative changes and that only Parliament can do so.
But the Appeal Court disagreed.
On February 17, it held that Section 5(1) of the Bail Act was not reasonably justifiable in a society that had a proper respect for the rights and freedoms of individuals.
The justices also declared that the particular section was unconstitutional as it effectively removed the jurisdiction of judges to consider or grant bail.
Chief Justice Archie, who delivered the unanimous decision, said the issue of granting bail was a core judicial function. Section 5(1), he said, breached the doctrine of the separation of powers and “by removing the jurisdiction of High Court judges to grant bail to persons charged with murder, Section 5 has trespassed on a core judicial function.”
Just one month after that ruling, murder accused Joel King became the first person to be granted bail for murder.
His bail was granted by Supreme Court Master (now High Court Justice) Nalini Singh.
Her decision to do so, however, is currently being challenged by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). This is because the State is contending that, in its ruling, the Appeal Court had made it clear that only High Court judges were allowed to grant bail.
Privy council ruling
As the substantive issue progressed, the State petitioned the Privy Council to have the Appeal Court’s ruling overturned.
It failed. On the morning of July 28, 2022, Lords Hodge, Kitchen, Hamblen, Burrows and Stephens dismissed the appeal.
Lord Hamblen, who delivered the ruling, said even though the Bail Act was passed by a special majority of Parliament in 1994, it did not reasonably justify the infringement of citizens’ constitutional rights in relation to applying for bail.
While King was the first to be granted bail, eight police officers accused of murdering three people in Morvant in 2020 became the last for 2022.
On Thursday, six of them were granted bail by Justice Gail Gonzales in the sum of $1 million each while the other two were granted it in the sum of $1.2 million.
Following his murder on the night of July 30, just two days after the Privy Council delivered its final ruling, Charles’ mother Melina Charles said she was proud of her son.