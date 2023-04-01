Bail on 3rd attempt for woman in poisoning case

judge's gavel

AFTER twice being denied bail by a magistrate, the woman charged with poisoning a 13-year-old boy yesterday applied to the High Court.

Hema Manbodhsingh was granted $250,000 bail.

One of the conditions of the bail is that she is to have no contact with the child.

The Form One pupil, who has since been discharged from hospital, is living with a relative.

Attorney Kiran Panday made the bail application on behalf of the truck driver, 42, of New Grant, before Master Indrani Cedeno.

State attorney Brandon Sookoo objected and raised concerns over the boy’s welfare.

The prosecution wanted a probation officer’s report to be submitted.

Panday however indicated that the matter was adjourned before a magistrate earlier in the week for such a report.

He said the State’s request was unreasonable as the report had not yet been provided and the matter was adjourned by the magistrate to April 26.

Cedeno agreed and granted Manbodhsingh the bail with the conditions that she has no direct or indirect contact with the boy and lives at her address in New Grant.

Manbodhsingh is charged that on March 16, at New Grant, Princes Town, she, being a person responsible for the child, exposed him in a manner that was likely to cause injury to his physical and mental health.

It is also alleged at the same day and place, she unlawfully and maliciously administered a poisonous substance to the child, thereby endangering his life.

The third charge was that she attempted to murder the boy.

She was not called upon to plead to the three indictable charges laid by PC Mohess.

At her court appearances on March 20, Princes Town Magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine remanded Manbodhsingh into custody for the address at which she would be staying (should she be granted bail) to be verified.

She also asked for an update on the boy’s medical condition.

On Wednesday, the magistrate ordered the probation officer’s report.

An accused person has the right to apply to a High Court judge for bail if bail is denied by a magistrate.

