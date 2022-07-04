BAIL OR NO BAIL?

THE attempt to pass legislation to extend the “no-bail” provision needs further justification in light of the Judiciary’s expressed concerns over “no-bail” requests, Professor Emeritus Ramesh Deosaran said yesterday.
The Act to amend the Bail Amendment Act 2019 will be debated in the Senate, which meets at 10 a.m. today. The legislation proposes the extension of the Bail Amendment Act 2019 beyond the three-year sunset clause. The Bail Amendment Act was passed by a three-fifths majority and was assented to on August 5, 2019 with a three-year sunset clause.
It denies bail to persons charged with specific offences under the Firearms Act, the Anti-Gang Act, the Sexual Offences Act, the Dangerous Drugs Act, the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Trafficking in Persons Act.
Commenting on the decision to propose a further extension, Deosaran told the Express yesterday: “The overall issue with respect to public safety and gangsterism is that, from reports by the police and the SSA (Strategic Services Agency), worse has now come upon the country but the worst is most likely still to come - with or without the no-bail Act. Continuing with piecemeal frightening legislation would merely create an overnight sensation.
“The public cry to leave the critical due process of right to bail in the hands of the independent Judiciary is worthy of serious consideration in our adversarial system. A higher wisdom is needed here,” he added.
Deosaran said in calling for the extension of the no-bail provision of the Bail Amendment Act 2019, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds publicly declared that he was “speaking to the citizens and not the UNC Opposition” which he felt would be once again “irresponsible” in not supporting such an extension.
Over-reaching
legislation
Deosaran asked: “Given the serious constitutional issues involved — the infringement of entrenched rights under Section 4 and 5 — in this seemingly oppressive and over-reaching legislation, and Mr Hinds’ suspicions, would it not have been more helpful, in the public interest, to have met with the Opposition and quietly explain the data-driven explanations, including any sensitive information from the SSA and the NSC (National Security Council), before the start of an acrimonious debate in the Parliament?”
He said there would have been no loss-of-face in doing this since it would have provided an opportunity to see who preferred to score political points over the wider public interest.
“Parliamentary democracy does not only mean rowdy debate,” he added.
Deosaran said the issue of this legislation also raised questions about police efficiency under the past three-year period of the no-bail act. He said acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob, “as temperate and experienced as he is”, was “pushed into a political trap”.
Noting that it is the Government that determines who is the Commissioner of Police, Deosaran said while this may help to explain Jacob’s “respectable” proximity to the minister, the credibility of his policy requests and data may well be questioned. He said the acting CoP required structural and resource help.
“What about body cameras, security cameras across the cities at least? What about improving detection rates and quicker trials? What about the recommendations to heal the operational and management gaps within the yet-to-be-fixed-for-purpose Police Service, such as reviewing the entry qualifications?” Deosaran asked.
He said these gaps were properly identified by the Director of Public Prosecutions, SSA, former Police Service Commission chairman Kenneth Lalla, the various chambers of commerce, AMCHAM, magistrates, former prime ministers and former CoPs during meeting with the Police Audit Management Committee (which was chaired by Deosaran and which submitted a voluminous report).
Deosaran quoted an extract from the SSA’s 2021 Report which stated: “The continued arrival of illegal weapons and ammunition and the compromised integrity of several State employees, including the police, Customs, Coast Guard, prison officers, were signs that Government agencies could eventually become compromised.”
Deosaran opined: “They already are. And draconian legislation could appear as an excuse for the widespread inefficiency and corruption within the national security system.”