BAIL OR NO BAIL?

No Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday, while 55 additional positive cases were reported.

The 55 new cases push the overall infections since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 to 167,495.

The country’s Covid-19 death toll remains at 4,013.

Tobago recorded three positive cases with one death on Saturday. The deceased, according to the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection, was unvaccinated.