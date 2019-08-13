FORMER minister of public administration Marlene McDonald has yet to access her $2 million bail.
Up to last night, McDonald remained a patient at the St Clair Medical Centre.
Earlier yesterday several people, including Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus, visited St Clair Medical to see McDonald.
Senior police officers told the Express that due to the “peculiar nature” of her case, it was possible that, once she is discharged, she may have to be taken to prison before she can access her bail.
It was also possible she may have to be taken to court if she was discharged early enough, so that the charges could be read to her, as it was said that the charges were read in her absence as she was hospitalised on Monday morning.
McDonald faces seven charges before the courts-four for alleged misbehaviour in public office, two for conspiracy to defraud, and one for money laundering.
Up to yesterday only contractor Wayne Anthony, 66, had been able to access bail.
Anthony was granted bail at $100,000 and was the only one of the five charged who accessed bail yesterday.
McDonald’s husband Michael Carew, 74, was granted $500,000 bail which he has yet to access. Former National Commission for Self Help Ltd chairman Edgar Zephyrine, 75, was granted $1 million bail while contractor Victor McEachrane, 65, was granted $400,000 bail.
A total of 49 charges were laid against the five on Monday. This matter is expected to resume in court on September 9.