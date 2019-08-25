Bajans go on alert as storm nears

WHILE Trinidad and Tobago is likely to be sprinkled with a few thundershowers from the passage of Tropical Storm Dorian, neighbouring islands, including Barbados, are bracing for the possibility of a hurricane by Wednesday.
As of late yesterday, TS Dorian had continued its approach towards Barbados and the Lesser Antilles, with Puerto Rico and Hispaniola also issuing warnings to citizens. The United States-based National Hurricane Center said yesterday Dorian’s expected landfall by Tuesday morning had been moved up to tonight, as early as eight o’clock, prompting Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley to go live on social media and television to plead with citizens to work with the state by also taking care of themselves and their circumstances.