Bakr freed of charges after cop fails to show, file missing

THE failure of the State to be prepared to move ahead with a series of criminal proceedings against New National Movement (NNV) leader Fuad Abu Bakr has resulted in the charges against him being dismissed.
The charges stemmed from a Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, in June 2020, following the police-involved killing of George Floyd in the United States.
On Wednesday, Magistrate Kerianne Byer dismissed the charges against Bakr, son of Yasin Abu Bakr, because of the repeated absence from court of the police officer who laid the charges.
It was alleged that on the day in question, Bakr obstructed a police officer in the execution of his duties, including three offences of assaulting the officer.
But at Wednesday’s hearing, the magistrate criticised the continued absence of the officer, PC Lashley, who did not attend court on the past seven occasions when the matter was called.
In addition, the magistrate also lashed out at the police prosecution who indicated the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was the proper body to prosecute Bakr and not the police.
The police prosecution indicated on Wednesday that Bakr was a “political figure” and, therefore, a State attorney had to prosecute him.
But the magistrate said she did not approve the belated application by the police prosecution that the DPP had to prosecute Bakr.
Magistrate Byer pointed out that the matter arose from an incident in June 2020, but the police had made no progress in arranging for the DPP’s Office to take control of the prosecution.
Bakr’s case was expected to start on May 31.
It was last called on September 7 when police prosecutors said the case had to be dealt with by the DPP because of Bakr’s status.
In addition to indicating to the magistrate that the DPP’s Office was the one to prosecute Bakr, the police prosecution also said it was not in possession of any file to try the accused. Even though it had also made enquiries at the DPP’s Office, the file could not be located.
The magistrate was told that Bakr’s attorney, Blaine Sobrian, asked for the case to be dismissed since the police clearly did not fulfil their duties, nor did it appear they were serious about having the matter prosecuted.
He said the defence has been ready to proceed with the trial, but set against the absences of the charging officer and the missing file, the court had to balance the scales of justice.
The magistrate agreed.
She also reminded the police prosecution of the importance of robust case management by the court as provided for by the criminal procedure rules.