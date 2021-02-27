Balcon’s trail of assaults

On February 4 when Andrea Bharatt’s body was found, Beyond the Tape host Supt Roger Alexander that evening said he was aware of a rape victim who went to the police in January but they did not adequately address her situation.
While Alexander did not call Joel Balcon’s name, the scenario he spoke of in great detail strongly resembled that of Balcon and the rape incident reported by the Sunday Express last week.
Details of what Alexander said on the TV6 programme have come to light in the face of attempts by police to discredit and deny the Sunday Express exclusive story which reported the ordeal of a Balcon rape victim who said Arima police were dismissive of her when she went to report the rape.
“I think we might have to do some work with some of my colleagues. One of the suspects involved in this same situation here (kidnapping of Andrea Bharatt), we understand did a similar act where he took a woman to one of those... hotels about a month ago, did the same raping act, and the only reason the woman survived is because she showed him pictures of a child and said she was a mother.
“Why didn’t the police address this situation, and if the police had addressed this situation maybe, just maybe, we would not have been having this situation this evening.
“I’m trying to get in touch with the lady. Hopefully by tomorrow because if this what I’m hearing is true, this is as damaging as the act that we saw today,” Alexander said.
‘We have changed that game’
On February 5, Alexander said on the programme that he had spoken to the victim and disclosed that Balcon was preying on women who were travelling home in taxis.
Alexander said the woman was now receiving assistance and counselling from the police.
He said: “I spoke to a lady who was a victim of the same type of activity of young Ms Bharatt by the same men and I heard everything. I don’t know how sometimes... how you expect when someone is sexually assaulted or raped, how can this person walk the streets and see her attacker to face him head-on because he’s on bail.
“Members of the public, this is no easy ordeal, today we had to go... and I communicated with officers in the Police Service who are now providing a level of assistance to her in terms of support and all these things. She told me she couldn’t sleep because what happened to Ms Bharatt could have happened to her... this situation involving Ms Bharatt is not a new thing. Apparently the taxi stand in Arima, the Brazil taxi stand, persons seizing the opportunity to go there at funny hours... today is Friday, people are going on the taxi stand but because most of the cars already left, later on tonight they seize the opportunity. So when you see a car stop, you ain’t even checking to see who is the driver, you trying to get in because you want to reach home... and this lady was put in a car... the driver is known to the police at this time. One person sat in the back seat and when they reach a certain place they drive fast, all the funny roads in the Malabar area, and then they tried to cover her head with something.”
Alexander continued: “She told me she begged for her life, she begged and pleaded for her life. You could imagine what Ms Bharatt went through, persons begging and pleading for their life while some persons don’t give a... and intend to carry out their act without any remorse, without any fear of consequences because they feel they could just go by people family and make threats to them to be silent.
“...If law enforcement do not respond to ensure that there is safety and security for all, then the public will never want to travel again, we must provide that kind of atmosphere for them to see that is a safe space... to make the whole of Trinidad and Tobago a safe place... We need to do everything within the ambit of the law to get it done.”
Rape everywhere
Crime Watch Host Ian Alleyne also spoke to a victim who said she was kidnapped by Balcon.
Interviewed live on air, the woman related her story of how she was kidnapped by Balcon, but escaped.
The woman also disclosed she met four other women at the Chaguanas Police Station who said they were raped by Balcon.
The woman said she boarded a taxi at Caroni Savannah Road in 2012.
She was 32 years old at the time.
She said she told the driver she wanted to go to Munroe Road.
“We were driving down along the Caroni Savannah Road, he turned into Cemetery Street. He told me he was going to pick up his child mother and child to take the child to school.
“When I saw he going really far into the street back there, at this point I take out my phone from my bag and I was going to call my friend. As I took out the phone to dial the number is when he stop and he turn around and snatch away the phone from my hand.
He made me put my two hands together and he tied my two hands together and he made me lie down in the back seat and he put a yellow cloth over my face. “He turned around the car and proceeded to drive out the street. Every time I tried to raise to see where we were, he keep hitting me behind my head and tell me don’t get up and don’t watch him. While we were going, he called somebody and he said he coming like, ‘I pick up one and I coming, I on my way.’ I could never forget that number PBJ... a white B14.”
The woman said Balcon drove to the highway and she felt the vehicle stop in the vicinity of Grand Bazaar.
“I raised up when I saw the vehicle stop and I saw the girl who does sell the newspapers... and I just started to scream and kick up the car glass and all this thing for her to see me in the vehicle. When I started to do that, he proceeded to come out of the traffic, not to go across by the lights by Grand Bazaar again, but he turned to go into Port of Spain now.
“I played brave and I raise up and I pulled the handle and I just jumped out the vehicle and the guy who was working on the interchange, they saw me and they came, they untied my hands, they called the police and well, we went to the station and whatnot.
“It’s a couple days after this happened when we gave them the car number they had hold him in a road block.
“I got a call to go to the Chaguanas Police Station to ID him. They held Balcon in a road block.
“When I went to the station, at least four other girls came to ID that person and all of them were raped. They said he took them to a house in Champs Fleurs.
“We all spoke to each other, we gave each other our ordeal and whatnot. The girls said after he raped them, he dropped them off in Busy Corner in Chaguanas on separate occasions. When we ID him after that, I only got three calls concerning that, but we never made an appearance in court, so I don’t know if he was charged or if he was out, or what.
“The last time I had a call from a police could be two or three years ago, when they called to tell me they taking over the case. After that, I have a fear of travelling. You don’t want to travel, my daughter at that time, she was just two years old.”