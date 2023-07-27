Election ballot papers have been printed and representatives from political parties were invited by the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) to witness the distribution of ballot papers for special electors by the Chief Election Officer to returning officers on Monday.
Earlier this month the EBC wrote to the parties, inviting them to send a representative to witness the distribution of ballot papers by the Chief Election Officer to the returning officer and returning officers to presiding officers.
It was indicated that returning officers will be instructed to invite candidates and their agents to view the ballots.
On Monday, party representatives went to Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain, for the distribution of ballot papers (for the issue to special electors) for the city corporations of Port of Spain, San Juan/Laventille, Sangre Grande, Tunapuna/Piarco and the boroughs of Arima and Diego Martin.
Representatives were also present at Oasis Garden Terrace, Circular Road, San Fernando, where ballot papers (for the issue to special electors) were issued to the regional corporations in Couva/Tabaquite, Talparo, Mayaro/Rio Claro, Penal/Debe, Princes Town and the boroughs of Siparia, Point Fortin and Chaguanas.
The EBC advised the parties that on August 8, six days before the election, they are invited again to send representatives to witness the issuance of ballots for use at polling stations on election day—August 14.
According to the EBC’s invitation, parties were advised to nominate special representatives—no more than two people—to witness these events.
The EBC further advised that candidates and/or their election agents will be allowed to witness the distribution of ballot papers to presiding officers for use at polling stations on a date which will be communicated to candidates by the returning officer.
UNC sends two attorneys
United National Congress (UNC) chairman Peter Kanhai told the Express yesterday that the party sent two attorneys—one to Queen’s Hall and the other to San Fernando on Monday—to witness the distribution of ballot papers with respect to special electors.
He said the party had written to the EBC, requesting a list of all special electors, and is awaiting that information.
“As issues come up, we raise it with them. We had a situation where there was a shift of a polling station, which meant that people who were accustomed going in a particular place would now have to go somewhere else so we wrote them about that, so we are waiting on them as to how they plan to address that,” said Kanhai.
The UNC also wrote to the EBC, requesting a full list of all eligible voters, and this was provided last week which their teams are going through to see if there are any discrepancies.
Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) representative Anne Marie Dulal said the PEP also sent members to witness Monday’s distribution. She said after that, PEP candidates got notifications from their returning officers, inviting them to check the ballots, making sure their names and party symbols are correctly affixed, and that took place yesterday.