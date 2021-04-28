It is unlikely that a proposal to temporarily ban the consumption of alcohol in public spaces will be pursued as implementing such a proposal would require three-fifths majority legislation.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh gave this information yesterday when asked for an update on the proposal made by the Barkeepers and Owners Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BOATT).
BOATT had proposed a 60-day ban on the consumption of alcohol in public spaces, in order to address the issue of people gathering on pavements and roadways outside and nearby bars.
Last Saturday, Deyalsingh said the proposal was being considered and he would approach Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi for advice.
However, speaking during yesterday’s virtual news conference, Deyalsingh said the proposal is not feasible at this point. He said the matter was discussed with the AG.
“And he has indicated to me that the legislation required to give life to what the association has suggested is going to require three-fifths majority legislation as it infringes on many rights in the Constitution,” Deyalsingh said.
“So at this point in time, that might be a non-starter.”
BOATT made the proposal last week following statements by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith that bars are responsible to ensure that patrons do not gather outside or nearby their businesses.
BOATT however said bars have no authority over people gathering anywhere except within the boundaries of their own premises.