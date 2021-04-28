Terrence Deyalsingh

Unlikely ban: Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

It is unlikely that a pro­posal to temporarily ban the consumption of alcohol in public spa­ces will be pursued as implementing such a proposal would require three-fifths majority le­gis­lation.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh gave this information yesterday when asked for an update on the proposal made by the Barkeepers and Owners Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BOATT).

BOATT had proposed a 60-day ban on the consumption of alco­hol in public spaces, in order to address the issue of people gathering on pavements and roadways outside and nearby bars.

Last Saturday, Deyal­singh said the proposal was being considered and he would approach Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi for advice.

However, speaking during yesterday’s virtual news conference, Deyalsingh said the proposal is not feasible at this point. He said the matter was discussed with the AG.

“And he has indica­ted to me that the legis­lation required to give life to what the association has suggested is going to require three-fifths majority legislation as it infringes on many rights in the Constitution,” De­yalsingh said.

“So at this point in time, that might be a non-starter.”

BOATT made the pro­posal last week following statements by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith that bars are responsible to ensure that patrons do not gather outside or nearby their businesses.

BOATT however said bars have no authority over people gathering anywhere except within the boundaries of their own premises.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Staggering 223 new cases recorded

Staggering 223 new cases recorded

TRINIDAD and Tobago yesterday recorded its most frightening Covid-19 infection tally to date—with 223 people testing positive, while simultaneously surpassing the 10,000 mark for total confirmed cases since the virus first appeared locally in March 2020.

Covid won’t stop SEA

Covid won’t stop SEA

This year’s Secondary Entrance Examination (SEA) will not be postponed, the Ministry of Education confirmed yesterday.

In a statement, the ministry noted that the exam will be held on Thursday, June 10 as originally set.