A LEGAL challenge has been mounted against the Government’s decision to not allow open-air pyre cremations for those who die from Covid-19.
Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams on Tuesday gave permission to Cindy-Ann Ramsaroop-Persad to pursue legal action against the State.
Ramsaroop-Persad is the daughter of Silochan Ramsaroop, 77, who died from Covid at the Couva Hospital and Multi Training Facility on July 25.
The man’s final wish, said his daughter, was to be cremated on an open-air pyre in accordance with his religious beliefs as a Hindu.
But with the ban now in place Ramsaroop-Persad said the State was infringing on the family’s constitutional right to freedom of practising one’s religion.
Open-air pyre cremations are not allowed for those who have died from Covid-19, as a safety measure.
In addition to granting leave to Ramsaroop-Persad, Justice Quinlan-Williams has also deemed the matter fit for urgent hearing and it comes up for hearing today.
Since his death, Ramsaroop’s body has been in storage at Dass Funeral Home where his daughter is employed.
In the claim, Ramsaroop-Persad said the family had initially been granted permission by police to have the cremation take place at the Waterloo Cremation Site but this was later rescinded because of the policy.
In that regard, she was also granted permission by the court to challenge the decision of the Police Commissioner to not grant the permit. However, Justice Quinlan-Williams refused to grant an application for interim relief mandating the Commissioner of Police to issue a permit within 24 hours of the ruling.
As a result, Ramsaroop’s funeral will remain on hold until the judge makes her final decision.
In her claim, Ramsaroop-Persad said she assured her father she would have honoured his final wish of being cremated at the Waterloo Cremation Site.
Expert opinion
Attorneys Anand Ramlogan SC, Jayanti Lutchmedial, Vishaal Siewsaran, Renuka Rambhajan, Natasha Bisram and Cheyenne Lugo are arguing the case on Ramsaroop-Persad’s behalf.
In support of the claim, the attorneys have obtained the expert opinion of Trinidadian epidemiologist Dr Farley Cleghorn, who is based in Washington, DC.
He is also a member of a Covid-19 advocacy group providing technical assistance to Trinidad and Tobago.
In his affidavit, Cleghorn stated in his opinion very little of the virus is transmitted from a corpse and there is no greater risk of a person becoming infected with the disease at an open-pyre cremation as opposed to an indoor cremation.
“The viruses in the body rapidly die off after death as they cannot be sustained. This is unlike some other important viral diseases such as Ebola, where handling of bodies can pose substantial risk, and protocols for burial are very different and require specialised and trained teams,” Cleghorn stated.
He went on to add there was no rationale or scientific justification for the prohibition of open-air pyre cremations for victims of the virus given that the pandemic restrictions on the number of people in attendance remain the same as for any other type of funeral.
Cleghorn stated the only way a body can be infectious is through contact post-mortem with the bodily fluids of a fresh body.
“The virus dies out in a relatively short time, a matter of two-three days at most. This is also covered in the current regulations to handle bodies after death,” he said.
Cleghorn pointed out international guidelines regulate and allow open-air cremations, and the absence of any empirical data which suggests that there is a concern about the transmission of Covid from corpses suggests that there is no risk of the virus being transmitted via smoke or ashes from an open-air cremation.
As a matter of fact, he said outdoor cremations may actually be less risky as opposed to those that take place within the confines of a funeral home.
“Therefore, it is my conclusion that the available evidence does not offer any support to the regulation banning open-pyre cremations in Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
Wife deeply troubled
Ramsaroop’s wife, Tara, stated in her affidavit that her husband had set aside $10,000 for his cremation as he did not want to be a burden to their six children, nor did he want them to throw it in his wife’s face that they had to help her with funeral expenses.
She said the family cannot afford the $20,000 required to carry out an indoor cremation, but nonetheless, she said in the Hindu religion it is believed the soul cannot leave the body unless it was cremated outdoors.
She added she was deeply troubled as the thought of having her husband’s body remain in a cold dark room for weeks while waiting on an expensive indoor cremation she and her children cannot afford was too much to endure.
She said she was also worried that with the rate of Covid-19 infection and deaths in Trinidad and Tobago, she may also suffer the same fate as her husband but her final wish of also wanting an open-air pyre cremation will not be allowed.
Two other people, a woman whose mother died of Covid-19 in June and pundit Satyanand Maharaj are also providing support to Ramsaroop-Persad’s lawsuit.
It was only last month that attorneys representing a pundit with the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) wrote to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram criticising the ban on outdoor cremations.
Attorneys Kiel Taklalsingh, Dinesh Rambally and Stefan Ramkissoon had asked that there be a reversal of the policy.
In response to the letter attorneys for the State said the ministry was reviewing the restrictions and was receiving opinions on whether the ban should in fact be lifted.