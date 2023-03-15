Bandit killed in accident

A bandit was killed in a road traffic accident on Monday night moments after he and another man stole a vehicle from a family at gunpoint.
The unidentified man died of his injuries after the vehicle he was in crashed into a barrier along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway.
Police said the man is believed to have been one of two men who robbed an El Dorado family of their SUV in Trincity.
Around 8.25 p.m. on Monday, the family were in their black Honda Vezel SUV which pulled up at Tenth Street in Casselton, Dinsley Gardens, Trincity, where they had gone to visit relatives.
Before they could exit the SUV, they were confronted by two masked men.
One of the men was holding a firearm and demanded that the 38-year-old father hand over his cash as well as the keys to the vehicle. He then ordered the driver and his family out of the SUV.
The family complied.
The two suspects then entered the vehicle and drove off.
The police were notified, and officers from the Northern Division, under the supervision of Snr Supt Francis, responded.
With tactical coordination from the Northern Division Operations Centre, various units, including the Northern Division Task Force, the Arouca Police Station, the Emergency Response Patrol Unit and the Tunapuna Municipal police, responded.
The officers spotted the SUV heading east along the highway near Curepe.
They made attempts to intercept the vehicle, but the driver sped off.
A chase ensued.
Upon reaching the vicinity of Grand Bazaar, the driver lost control of the vehicle and the SUV crashed into a barrier along the highway.
The two men exited the vehicle and were bleeding from multiple injuries.
The officers contacted the Emergency Health Services and the two suspects were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, where they were treated.
One of the men was pronounced dead at 9.50 p.m. that night. Up to late yesterday evening, he had not yet been positively identified.
The second suspect is in stable condition, and remained at the hospital under police guard.
The SUV was wrecked to the Arouca Police Station by Darryl Toolsie for CSI processing; and recovered at the scene was one Heckler & Koch firearm along with 13 rounds of .40mm ammunition.
PC Roopnarine is continuing enquiries. —Alexander Bruzual