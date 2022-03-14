St Joseph police are investigating a report in which gunmen opened fire at a vehicle to break the window, so that they could steal a quantity of cash that had been left in the car.
The incident took place at about 2.35 p.m. in the car park of a shopping plaza in Valsayn, on Thursday.
The victim, a 65-year-old man from Charlieville, had just left a bank in the plaza, where he had drawn out $5,000 in cash.
The money had been placed under the driver’s seat of his Toyota NZE Corolla and he walked away to conduct other business.
A short while later, he heard several explosions and observed a commotion near his car.
He returned to his vehicle and observed the driver’s window was broken.
The money was missing.
The police were notified and a team of officers led by PC Lambert responded.
Three spent 9mm shells were found by the car.
Police are expected to review CCTV cameras in the area in the hopes of identifying the suspects.