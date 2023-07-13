Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher has been called on to provide resources and ensure there are more patrols in St Augustine, especially Spring Village, Valsayn, which has come under siege as gangs of criminals are roaming the area committing a spate of robberies and home invasions.
St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen said the Commissioner must take note of the increase in criminal activities in the St Augustine constituency and deploy the necessary resources to prevent and deter such activities.
Several videos have been circulating online with the latest showing an attempted break-in of a business place just before three o’clock yesterday morning in Spring Village.
The video showed a group of eight men on Bassie Street, one holding a bolt cutter trying to gain access to RamGas.
The Express was told the men fled after a security guard on the compound raised an alarm.
Prior to that incident, on Monday, bandits stormed the house of a businesswoman and robbed the family of cash. Four men were captured on video entering the premises.
Another resident told the Express yesterday that on June 23, two criminals broke into his residence. They were on bicycles and one was armed with a cutlass.
One of the culprits was clearly seen on CCTV and they also left behind a Samsung tablet with fingerprints and their information.
All of this was provided to St Joseph police but there have been no arrests.
The resident said the criminals stole expensive tools, which include two power saws, three power drills, a bolt cutter and other items.
He said what is alarming is that the tools they stole can be used to break into other homes and businesses but there is no urgency in dealing with the matter.
Last month, two thieves, also on bicycles, were captured on camera stealing solar-powered lights from a driveway in Spring Village.
Residents who are farmers have reported break-ins and theft of their animals.
Community members noted that this upsurge in criminal activity first took place in neighbouring Real Spring, Valsayn.
That residential community took matters into its own hands and the association hired private security and installed barriers and guard booths which resulted in a major decrease in criminal activity.
Spring Village residents lamented that not many of them can afford to hire private security and the geographic layout of the village poses a challenge in locking down the area and installing barriers.
Living in fear
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Ameen said she has been appealing for more police patrols as she noted that she has been inundated by residents expressing their fears.
Ameen said the criminals are now patrolling in gangs late at night and early in the morning scoping out the homes of residents.
She noted that several incidents were caught on CCTV cameras by residents in the Spring Village, Pasea and Valsayn South areas.
Ameen questioned whether the police have the resources to respond adequately and timely in the instances of property invasions and burglary.
She said she plans to continue a series of meetings with the police following those successfully held in the Bamboo and St Augustine South areas.
It was her intention, she said, to facilitate the police and foster their engagement with the communities through the setting up of neighbourhood watch groups.
And the alarming increase in the already high rate of crime demands an urgent and effective intervention by the national authorities, said Ameen.
JSC must meet
And Opposition shadow national security minister Dr Roodal Moonilal said Harewood-Christopher must be called upon to come before the Parliament’s National Security Joint Select Committee (JSC) to give an account as to how she plans to keep Trinidad and Tobago safe as murders, home invasions and robberies continue unabated.
Moonilal said the Parliament’s JSC must urgently meet on the worsening crime rate and the top cop must be summoned to give answers.
He said the “terrifying situation” at Spring Village symbolises the horror of many other communities across the country.
He noted that each day nationals are bombarded with videos of people being gunned down in cold blood, for which the detection rate remains woefully low.
“Even after top-level discussions among regional leaders and police officials, the crime scourge in Trinidad and Tobago is intensifying, taking precious lives, from innocent grannies to hard-working youths,” said Moonilal.
He called for an urgent meeting of the National Security JSC to which “the Commissioner of Police must be summoned to advise of her concrete plans to return our nation to relative safety”.
Moonilal noted that the Commissioner’s vow to reduce the crime rate by June has proven to be unachievable.
He said when this is analysed along with the “blank and useless empty promises of the incompetent Prime Minister and Minister of National Security”, we are in a crisis of unparalleled proportions.
“In the midst of this ever-worsening crisis, the Commissioner must account to the nation and assure terror-stricken citizens that practical measures are being implemented to stop the wild lawlessness and bring criminals to justice. Failure to do so would mean that the Keith Rowley Government has simply caved in to the murderous gangsters stalking our land,” said Moonilal.