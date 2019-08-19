Three men who held employees of a popular ice cream establishment at gunpoint and robbed them of cash and cellphones were held on Sunday night.
Police said the men, one armed with a firearm, entered Häagen-Dazs at Gulf City Mall, La Romaine, at around 10.40pm.
The men held three female employees at gunpoint and robbed them the days sales totalling $9,445. The women were forced to hand over their three cellphones and personal cash.
One of the women was robbed of her wallet containing her personal documents.
The suspects the ran to Sam City where a white Nissan B-14 car was waiting.
Southern Division officers responding to the report of a robbery with aggravation observed the vehicle driving along the San Fernando Bypass.
The vehicle was intercepted near the Rushworth Street traffic lights.
Police said the men, ages 43, 22 and 23, were detained.
The officers searched the vehicle and recovered a Ruger pistol with magazine and three rounds of 9mm ammunition. Police said a knapsack containing the cash and stolen items was also found in the car.
The men – a PH driver of Princes Town, a labourer of Princes Town and a labourer of Siparia – are expected to appear before an identification parade.