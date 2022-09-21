Why weren’t security guards who were killed in the Pennywise robbery protected?
That was the question being asked by their colleagues and members of the Estate Police Association of Trinidad and Tobago (EPA) who gathered at Allied Security Ltd headquarters in Chaguanas yesterday.
The three-member Allied Security cash transit crew was expected to safely remove the day’s sales from the Pennywise Super Centre in La Romaine on Monday, when they came under attack.
The deceased officers are Jeffrey Peters, who had 19 years’ service; and Jerry Stuart, who had worked with the company for 15 years. Both men were fathers of two. The female officer, Peola Baptiste, was critically wounded and hospitalised.
The Express attempted to reach Allied Security Ltd chief operating officer Victor Persad yesterday, but was told he was not available to speak on the incident.
Stand down
EPA president Deryck Richardson said the association had been lobbying for proper training and equipment for security guards, particularly those involved in cash in transit.
Richardson said for three years he had been calling on the Minister of Finance to remove taxes and duties on bulletproof vests and to provide better training for officers.
“We have been complaining over and over concerning equipment and training. This is not something we would have wanted to happen, but we anticipated it because we have been complaining over and over.
“We have two officers from Allied dead, one still struggling for her life. She is still fighting at Mt Hope hospital for her life.
“We have been calling since 2019 for the Minister of Finance to take away taxes and duties on bulletproof vests and to provide more opportunities for better training,” he said.
Richardson said he had been speaking on the issue on a radio programme on Monday afternoon, at the time of the shooting in La Romaine, San Fernando.
Richardson called on members to stand down should they feel unsafe or at risk.
He said, “If the company does not want to invest in officers, we not going back out. These men are coming at us with high-powered rifles, these guys not coming to play.
“Look at what happened yesterday. These men came to kill, not to maim or rob. They came with intention to kill. They didn’t give our colleagues a second to respond.”
The EPA has called on all officers involved in cash in transit operations and being asked to use “soft shell” vehicles to also stand down.
He asked for the nation to pray for Baptiste who was being treated at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. “She is alive and battling. We are asking the nation to pray for her,” he said.
Minimum wage
Allied branch secretary Rebecca Ranger said yesterday members were traumatised by the incident. She said the officers had been “begging” for armoured vehicles to be used in cash in transit operations.
“What they did was continue to increase pick-ups and give us vehicles that are not suitable. I would have written to the HR department asking for a meeting to deal with safety of vehicles, bulletproof vests and some other issue. The HR manager never responded,” she said.
Ranger said, however, the association was allowed to speak with a member of the Allied board last month regarding their concerns.
“And the argument is the price of the vests and what the company is willing to pay for the vests. Today we have two dead colleagues and one is fighting. I am asking for the Government to put laws in place for these security firms to have proper vehicles and safety equipment for all estate constables,” she said.
Branch officer Curtis Crevelle said he was personally affected by the officers’ deaths, as he had worked closely with both men.
“These men have children and families who are grieving. I want Allied to understand that we are not fighting them this morning. We are here because we are grieving. We tried our best to get the company to speak with us and to address the issue of bulletproof vests and armoured vehicles. We continuously spoke about it,” he said.
Crevelle said the security guards worked for minimum wage and their lives were not protected by their employers.
He said, “Everybody, even a child, would know you need that (armoured) vehicle to perform effectively and more so safely.
“We are looking at bulletproof vests dated six, seven years ago that these officers are using. We are outside here saying enough is enough.”
He said the salaries of security guards ranged from $17.50 and $18.26 to $22 and $26 per hour.
Crevelle appealed to the Government to intervene, as private security firms had failed to protect their employees.
“If the company not doing what they supposed to do, we are asking the Government to step in and ensure that these companies that make millions on the officers stand up and say it is time you take care of these people,” he said.
Crevelle called on Allied Security Ltd to explain why its lone armoured vehicle was not being repaired, and left rusting on the compound.