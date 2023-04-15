Bandits killing nightlife

CHAGUANAS nightlife is said to be declining as random crimes increase, with food vendors and bar operators calling yesterday for better arrest rates to stop repeat criminals.
Once booming mostly as a result of plentiful fast food options, the Chaguanas Main Road is still a go-to for doubles and gyros but now shows much less activity after dark than in years past.
Following a cry for help in the face of rising crime from the Felicity community on Wednesday night, those who live in and make a living in the borough and especially on the Chaguanas Main Road are supporting the call.
People more often grab and go, some doubles vendors said yesterday and they claimed to be getting fewer customers at night.
They said some customers had returned to complain of being followed home after buying doubles and then robbed.
Several vendors have been robbed at the end of their day and some have either stopped vending on most nights or wrap up earlier than normal.
One doubles vendor who did not want to be named said there has been increased pressure on business owners for “protection money” among rival criminals.
“The authorities need to get to where these criminals are coming from and deal with it,” he stated.
He said after more than 25 years of selling doubles at various locations in Chaguanas, “crime is the worst it has ever been”.
“It is alarming to see how many very young people are in crime,” he said.
“The police need to start to make more arrests, as well. People are being victimised sometimes by the same criminals over and over, yet they cannot be found and arrested.”
He said the Government had to keep up with the needs of the population, adding that people want to enjoy a certain standard of living.
“Think about if you are from another part of Trinidad and you see somebody on the Internet saying so-and-so doubles is best in Chaguanas and you come down and here and get robbed. How allyuh expect the place to develop?”
Business closing earlier
Other food vendors have all but disappeared, including those selling pies and some food trucks.
One Venezuelan migrant who sells street foods popular in that country, such as empanadas, said one of her relatives who helps with the business was robbed twice last year.
Gyro vendors on the Montrose Main Road and Chaguanas said they have become frequent targets and that several vendors had packed up shortly after opening last year.
Clothing retailer Shahish Ali said he once kept his business open until close to midnight, based on nightlife crowds on the main road.
Ali said after suffering near loss of business during Covid-19 lockdowns, he saw some relief as people shopped for Christmas 2022 and Carnival 2023.
He said sales are still much lower than in recent years as people are watching their pockets and now crime is affecting business.
“At one time the Chaguanas Main Road used to be busy nearly all night,” Ali said.
“Between the doubles vendors, the bars and several nightclubs before the pandemic, things were okay enough. I am a very hard-working person, I will sleep in my shop for an hour and re-open and stay open until the place gets quiet. Sometimes people are liming, eating, drinking and they may come over and purchase something...a top, a T-shirt. That is the beauty of Chaguanas.”
Ali said the Central Division of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has sustained routine patrols in the borough but “them criminals fast, they always ahead”.
He said people were getting bags and jewelry snatched and the bandits were able to escape on foot along side streets, aided by poor street lighting and bushy areas.
Boutique owner Gemma Khan said she believed Central Police were trying but they lacked resources, including vehicles.
“The issue of the vehicle shortage is chronic. There are regular patrols and I believe the police are catching some of the bigger criminals, because there is still a robbery ring in Central targeting people at banks and so on, but petty thieves are rising an they are getting away,” Khan said.
Khan was among those calling for the Government to bring the country’s CCTV coverage up to a “better standard”, saying business owners were investing heavily in their own security.