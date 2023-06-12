Bandits take $.2m in home invasion

BANDITS made off with more than $.2 million in cash on Friday when five of them invaded the home of a 54-year-old businessman in Charlieville.
At the time the man was asleep with a 24-year-old woman at his Jerningham Junction home when they were awoken by strange noises, police said.
Investigators said the home invasion took place around 3 a.m. It was reported to them that when the businessman and his companion woke up, they decided to investigate the source of the noise. While doing so, they found five masked men in the house.
One of the men, they said, was armed with a firearm.
Upon spotting the homeowner, police said the bandits announced a hold-up before they tied up the man and his companion. They then proceeded to beat the man while demanding to know if there was any money in the house and where it was located.
After finding the cash, they also stole a quantity of jewelry, electronic items and cellular phones.
When the men fled the scene with the loot, the two were able to untie themselves before the businessman raised an alarm and other residents made a report via phone to officers of the Central Division, said police.
Up to yesterday evening, no arrests were made.
Central Division officers are continuing enquiries into the incident.