 Richard Charan

Criminal suspect Hardath Solomon, who was before the court for an alleged bank robbery of over $3 million, was shot dead last night.

Solomon, 42 of Freeport, was killed in a drive by shooting near the Freeport police station at around 7 p.m.

He had just left the station, having presented himself as a condition of his bail.

By thew time police responded, the killers were gone, and could not be found.

Back in September 2017, Solomon was charged with breaking into and stealing $3,030,000 from the Montrose, Chaguanas branch of First Citizens’ Bank.

Entry was gained through a window.

He also faced a charge of possession of two grammes of marijuana.

