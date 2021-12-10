Bank workers walk off job

Republic Bank Ltd Tunapuna employees

keeping their distance: Republic Bank Ltd Tunapuna employees wait in the bank’s basement after refusing to work

in the branch because of a Covid scare yesterday. —Photo courtesy BIGWU

About 15 employees of Republic Bank Ltd’s (RBL) Tunapuna branch refused to work yesterday, following a report that a senior member of staff tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Second vice-president of the Banking, Insurance and General Workers’ Union (BIGWU) Jason Brown confirmed the employees invoked their right under the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act to refuse to work in what they considered to be a hazardous environment.

He said despite this, the bank was not closed for sanitisation and was open to the public as usual yesterday.

Brown said the infected senior employee “had certain medical conditions and has been noted to not be wearing her mask all the time as had been prescribed by the reg­u­lar health and safety precautions”.

He said because of the authority of the senior staff member, she had been “all over the branch, top to bottom, in people’s offices, in people’s department and downstairs”.

Other workers felt “extremely concerned” and many left their workstations and went downstairs to the car park, he added.

“Right now, these workers are in the basement of the building awaiting instructions from the RBL head office as to how they go forward. Which is a bit unacceptable,” Brown told the Express in a telephone interview at 12.38 p.m.

“What is also unacceptable is that the bank’s protocol usually is that when a worker contracts the virus, the bank shuts down the branch and does a deep sanitisation. The bank has not done that in this instance. The bank has had that demand made from the workers and they are refusing, and to add to that hazard, they have left the bank open and customers, the public, are being allowed to enter the branch,” he claimed.

Brown added: “Some of the staff felt intimidated and they have stayed on, but they have stayed on by choice. It might not be the best choice.”

RBL: Sanitisation in line

with best practice

The Express reached out to RBL’s communication department for comment on Brown’s claims.

General manager, group marketing and communications Karen Tom Yew-Jardine said via e-mail:

“The bank’s approach to sanitisation of its premises is in keeping with best practice guidelines. In addition to sanitisation, all locations are cleaned thoroughly both during the workday and after hours, in order to protect staff and customers from transmission.”

“The bank maintains that vaccination is the best defence against serious complications from the virus and encourages all persons to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

