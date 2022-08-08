Banning scrap iron export not the answer

A six-month ban on the export of scrap iron is not the answer to the current crisis of theft in the country.
This is the position of the United National Congress (UNC) as articulated yesterday by Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal.
At a news conference last Friday, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds announced that the Government is proposing a six-month ban on the exportation of scrap iron in a bid to clamp down on the theft of copper and other materials.
He said the theft of copper and other metals is being viewed as a National Security threat. He said regulations will be drafted for the scrap iron industry during the ban.
The ban is expected to come into effect after it is finalised by the Finance and General Purposes sub-committee of the Cabinet.
Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said at the news conference that TSTT has spent $15 million in restoration works, while T&TEC has spent $3 million and WASA $4 million as a result of theft of cable and iron.
Speaking during the UNC’s weekly Sunday news conference yesterday, Moonilal said banning the export of scrap iron is not the answer.
“I can tell you in the seven years they (Government) have been there, they have done absolutely nothing to regulate this industry to deal with the scrap iron dealers to address some of the areas in this industry that can lend itself to criminal activity,” he said.
He said the legal scrap iron dealers should not be punished for the increase in copper and metal theft and that the police should be left to do their jobs on this issue.
“So, because we have people stealing copper wire and scrap iron from the Ministry of Works, and manhole covers, would you ban the export of that? This is the work of the police, it is the police. Their job is to ensure people don’t climb over a fence and steal in the Government building. That’s their job. Cars are being stolen. Would they ban the sale of cars?” Moonilal questioned.
Moonilal asked whether the Government decided on such a harsh measure when the 2013 scrap-metal policy prepared by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment had stressed on the high socio-economic benefits the industry creates for the country.
“It is a critical sector that you’re closing down and you say you’re closing it down for six months when we all know there will be no regulations, no change of law, no new regime in six months. If they close they will close down for years. This is a recipe for the criminalisation of Trinidad and Tobago. This will lead to further criminal activity. This will lead to a loss of income,” he stressed.
WASA secret arrangement?
Moonilal is also calling on the Government to come clean on whether it has entered into a secret agreement with a Canadian company to restructure the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).
He claimed that the Government signed a non-disclosure agreement with the Canadian company, so the public cannot get information as to how much is being paid for this.
“I’m calling on the Government to name the Canadian company, how much money are we paying, what are they doing? This is a government that will spend a billion dollars to close down a company that needs $100 million,” he said.
He is also questioning whether the Public Utilities Ministry is training 50 managers at the National Academy for Performing Arts (NAPA).
“We are told they are training managers now and the objective is to fire all the management of WASA and bring in these new managers, that they have been training for the last three months.
“There is now an oppressive and hostile attack at WASA to take over all the senior positions. WASA today is a political football. It is an authority that will soon be hijacked,” Moonilal said.
He boasted that when the UNC was in office 72 per cent of the country was receiving a water supply and since the PNM came into power the number moved down to 16 per cent.
The WASA plan
During a news conference on July 28, Minister Gonzales said it’s the Authority’s plan to reduce its 426 management positions by 50 per cent.
But this is only phase one of the transformation plan, as he also revealed the Authority will be advertising positions for a new executive team, and negotiations with the unions will take place for restructuring of the bargaining units as well.
Gonzales said: “Cabinet approved and confirmed the decision to transform WASA and the transformation plan. Once I get their confirmed Cabinet minutes...the board, through the chairman, will be written and given the mandate to immediately commence the transformation process...In the executive management, we currently have about 426 managers and the intention is to reduce that by 50 per cent.”
While he did not reveal how many WASA workers in the bargaining unit will be cut, he said he anticipates that the new executive team would be implemented in the first quarter of the 2023 financial year, and so transformation at the lower levels can take place thereafter.
Gonzales said all aspects of the transformation plan will be rolled out over the next 15 to 20 months.