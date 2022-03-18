BAPTISM FOR ARMOUR

Newly appointed Attorney General Reginald Armour SC faced a baptism by fire during his first hours in office yesterday with a call for him to resign after the Opposition raised questions about his citizenship status.
Armour, who replaced former Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi in a surprise Cabinet reshuffle Wednesday fired back, assuring that his appointment as a member of the Cabinet was in full compliance with the country’s Constitution.
Al-Rawi, who had been Attorney General since 2015, was reshuffled from the position to Local Government Minister.
In response to the Opposition, Armour said he was satisfied he took his oath of office in full compliance with the Constitution.
Questions went viral on social media over Armour’s citizenship status after it was called into question by Opposition Senator Wade Mark at a news conference at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office yesterday afternoon.
He asked if Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had made another blunder as he recalled what took place with former public utilities minister Robert Le Hunte who took his oath of office without renouncing his Ghanaian citizenship.
Mark said the Opposition had information about a case involving an application by the Attorney General of St Kitts and Nevis and Dr Denzil Douglas.
He said on page 37 of the judgement, it states that Armour is a citizen of the Commonwealth of Dominica.
He said Armour was an attorney with over 30 years experience practising in T&T, Dominica and other Caribbean countries.
“We ask the question to Mr Reginald Armour do you have dual citizenship? Come clean and tell the country,” Mark said. “We would like to ask the newly-minted Attorney General Reginald Armour SC whether he was born in Trinidad or whether he was born in Dominica. We need answers to this question because if he was born in Dominica and they have him down as a citizen of Dominica in this judgement that I’ve just shown you, then he’s disqualified under our Constitution from holding office as Attorney General,” he said.
“How did you acquire your citizenship (for Trinidad and Tobago)?” Mark asked. “The ball is in the court of the newly minted Attorney General to clear the air on his citizenship.”
‘Proud citizen’
Armour responded in a statement posted on the PNM’s Facebook page later yesterday.
He said: “I am aware that the question has been raised concerning my dual citizenship. I am a proud citizen of Trinidad and Tobago. I am also by birth, a citizen of Dominica. I carry and use my Trinidad and Tobago passport proudly. I do not possess nor use a Dominica passport. In this regard, I am satisfied that I took my oath of office yesterday in full compliance with the constitution of Trinidad and Tobago, which I am sworn to uphold.”
Armour is not the first Attorney General to be born in another country.
The PNM’s first Attorney General George Richards was a Vincentian.
Herbert Volney, a former minister of justice, was also born in Dominica while Anil Roberts, former sport minister and current senator, was born in the United Kingdom.
The country’s first Governor General Solomon Hochoy was Jamaican.
Section 25 of the Constitution states: “No person shall be qualified to be appointed as a Senator who is a citizen of a country other than Trinidad and Tobago having become such a citizen voluntarily or is under a declaration of allegiance to such a country.”
The provision exempts people who are citizens of other countries due to the circumstances of their birth.
The Constitutional provision is meant to be applicable to people who of their own volition take citizenship of another country.
Legal fees
Mark further questioned if Armour had a business relationship with Al-Rawi.
Mark said the Companies Registry records showed that Al-Rawi and Armour were shareholders in a company in 2005.
He said Armour and another shareholder sold their interests in the company in 2008.
“I ask Mister Reginald Armour, do you have a business relationship with Mr Faris Al-Rawi? We were only able to discover one...when you were a shareholder in 2005 to the 9th of October 2008.
He further called on Armour to tell the country how much in legal fees did the Office of the Attorney General owe him.
Mark said when the Opposition requested the fees for the period 2015 to 2020 paid by the AG’s Office through a Freedom Of Information Act request it was divulged that Armour was “leading the pack or almost leading the pack”.
He said Armour’s fees were over $10 million based on information from the AG’s Office.
“How much money is owed to Mr Reginald Armour as we speak? We need full disclosure, we need transparency, we need accountability,” said Mark. “These are questions that the public would like clarification on, on the new Attorney General who has now taken over the old Attorney General and I understand they are very, very close.”
Mark said Armour had a Law Chamber which had been approached by the AG’s office to do work on behalf of the State.
“What would be your position now, Mr Reginald Armour? Will you now distance yourself from your Chamber or will you be providing your Chamber and the lawyers therein with briefs? We ask these questions because we want accountability,” he said.
The Express sent a number of questions via WhatsApp to Armour with respect to the claims made by Mark but up to last night there was no response.