BAPTISTS DEMAND OWN HIGH SCHOOL

SHOUTER Baptist Archbishop Barbara Gray-Burke says if she has to sit on the pavement and go without food and water all day and night she will do so until Shouter Baptists get their first secondary school.
“Come hell or high water, I’m going for a secondary school,” Gray-Burke declared, as she addressed Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day celebrations yesterday at the Ark of the Covenant Shouter Baptist Church in Maloney.
Speaking to the media later, she said there was plenty “wasted” land in the Maloney area that could be designated for the school.
“We don’t want any cathedral. We want to educate our children. I want a school to educate and indoctrinate our people,” she said.
In his message marking yesterday’s Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley expressed hope that “within the near future” the Baptists’ “celebrations will be conducted within the walls of the edifice of the Spiritual Shouter Baptist Cathedral”.
In 2012, Gray-Burke opened the Spiritual Shouter Baptists’ first school—the St Barbara’s Spiritual Shouter Baptist Primary School, off the Churchill Roosevelt Highway in Maloney.
While a United National Congress (UNC) Senator, she had lobbied for the primary school, as well as a national holiday,
The primary school, which now accommodates 150 children, was built on land given to the Spiritual Baptists by the Basdeo Panday administration.
Two years after its opening, the Shouter Baptists opened an Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) Centre in Maloney.
Gray-Burke, a long-standing United National Congress (UNC) supporter, yesterday vowed to continue advocating for a secondary school.
She said since the Dr Keith Rowley-led PNM administration came into office she has written letters to the Prime Minister asking for land and funding for the school.
“I am going to be asking, asking until they get fed up of me,” she vowed.
“I asked them already. I wrote to them. I don’t even self get a reply. But I’m going to hand deliver it. By the hook or the crook I’ll be there and I will get my letter in his (Rowley’s) hand,” Gray-Burke said.
She added: “We want land, funding, everything for the school. We born here. We didn’t come here, so why we don’t have that privilege. The Catholics have the most schools (in Trinidad and Tobago), Sat Maharaj second, ASJA (Anjuman Sunnat ul Jamaat Association) third, then the Anglican. What happen to the Shouter Baptists?
“The Syrian coming here and getting what they want. The Chinese coming. So what wrong with we? We want land and we want a school.”
Gray-Burke noted that the 30-year lease for the land on the which the Maloney Shouter Baptist Church currently stands will expire in three years.
“We’re coming to renew our lease and after we renew it we’re calling for another piece of land because we want the secondary school and we must have it,” she said.
“I’m a very, very determined woman. If I have to sit down on the pavement all day and all night, rain wet me, sun scorch me, I will sit there, I will fast and I will not drink water, and I will make sure and get what I want,” she said.
‘They don’t like us’
The 85-year-old Shouter Baptist Archbishop said yesterday that had it not been for the UNC, Shouter Baptists would not have been where they were today.
The UNC, under former prime minister Basdeo Panday, granted Shouter Baptists their own holiday back in 1996.
“There wasn’t a voice that was willing to hear of the brutality of my people,” she lamented.
She said “Satan” was waging a war against her Shouter Baptist group, as for yet another year they received no funding from the Government for celebrations.
“Last year we didn’t get any money. Sometime in May they give us $32,000. This year again they waging a war against us. Why? I want to tell you, they don’t like us,” she said.
“You know why I tell you that? Some years ago I went under the Freedom of Information Act. When they gave the Congress (National Congress of Incorporated Baptist Organisations of T&T) $450,000…they gave us $40,000. They (Congress) didn’t apply for a holiday. We celebrated for three years before they (Congress) began to celebrate,” Gray-Burke said.
Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell told the Express on Wednesday that representatives of the ministry were calling Shouter Baptist organisations to collect their cheques and sign a contract.
However, Gray-Burke said in an interview with the Express on Wednesday said someone from the ministry asked her to come in to sign the contract, but indicated that cheques would be made available after the holiday.
She told the media yesterday that the last time Shouter Baptists had substantial funding was under the Kamla Persad-Bisssessar-led government.
Also attending celebrations at the Maloney church yesterday were chairman of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation Kwasi Robinson, MP for La Horquetta/Talparo Foster Cummings, councillor for St Augustine South/Piarco/St Helena Richard Rampersad, Shouter Baptist contingents from Barbados and Grenada, and Patriarch Wayne Jones of the National Congress of Incorporated Spiritual Baptist Organisations.
UNC greetings
Bring greetings on behalf of Persad-Bissessar and the UNC was St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen, who assured Shouter Baptists that they had a friend in her.
“I salute you for never giving up,” she said.
“My relationship with this Baptist community is not only for today, it will continue as I make representation for you inside and outside of Parliament,” Ameen said.
She urged parents present to ensure that their children were grounded in their faith in God.
“Because the evil that comes from throughout to attack our children does not know Muslim, Hindu, Christian, Baptist. They will come for our children and we must stand and guard them. We must have them firmly rooted so they will be safe and protected,” Ameen said.