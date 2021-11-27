Bar manager, patron fined for ‘safe zone’ breach

The manager and owner of a bar located on Tragarete Road, Port of Spain, along with a patron have been each issued Public Health fixed penalty notices after the patron failed to provide his vaccination card.
According to police reports, around 9 p.m. on Friday, police entered the bar during a safe-zone compliance exercise.
The manager was able to produce valid evidence of his vaccination along with the rest of the staff.
The 11 patrons at the establishment were also able to do so, with the exception of a 40-year-old man of Edward Street, Port of Spain.
He could not produce a form of identification or a vaccination card and, as a result, was issued a Public Health fixed penalty notice for $5,000.
The manager, although vaccinated, was issued a Public Health fixed penalty notice for $25,000 for failure to comply with the safe-zone requirements for entry into his business.
The exercise, which was conducted between the hours of 8 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. yesterday, was supervised by Sgt Guerra and Cpl Young. It included members of the Port of Spain Safe Zone and DUI Units.