Bar manager, patron fined for ‘safe zone’ breach

NO cases of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant have yet been detected in Trinidad and Tobago but it is only a matter of time before it enters this country.

This is according to professor of molecular genetics and virology at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Dr Christine Carrington.

Omicron, declared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a variant of concern, was first reported in South Africa on November 24, prompting countries across the world to impose travel restrictions against South African countries. The variant, suspected to be more transmissible, has also been identified in Belgium, Hong Kong, Israel and the United Kingdom.