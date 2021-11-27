Bar manager, patron fined for ‘safe zone’ breach

The manager and owner of a bar located on Tragarete Road, Port of Spain, along with a patron have been each issued Public Health fixed penalty notices after the patron failed to provide his vaccination card.

According to police reports, around 9 p.m. on Friday, police entered the bar during a safe-zone compliance exercise.

The manager was able to ­produce valid evidence of his vaccination along with the rest of the staff.

The 11 patrons at the establishment were also able to do so, with the exception of a 40-year-old man of Edward Street, Port of Spain.

He could not produce a form of identification or a vaccination card and, as a result, was issued a Public Health fixed penalty notice for $5,000.

The manager, although vaccinated, was issued a Public Health fixed penalty notice for $25,000 for failure to comply with the safe-zone requirements for entry into his business.

The exercise, which was conducted between the hours of 8 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. yesterday, was supervised by Sgt Guerra and Cpl Young. It included members of the Port of Spain Safe Zone and DUI Units.

