IT’S do or die.
Bar owners and operators hoping for a further ease of Covid-19 restrictions will be paying close attention to today’s news conference to be hosted by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
Current restrictions are that no beverages or food is to be consumed on the establishment’s premises and there can be no more than ten patrons in the bar at any time. Bars are allowed to open at noon and have to close by 10 p.m.
Fears are if restrictions are not lifted many more businesses will close, putting employees on the breadline.
President of the Bar Owners Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BOATT) Teron Mohan said yesterday they have already submitted a very solid plan to Government for a full safe reopening.
“It will be a very controlled environment as we well be maintaining our sanitisation protocols and curbing the spread and will be a very similar plan we used months before because it was very effective back then,” he said.
Asked if he thought that T&T was ready given the challenges of other countries following a full reopening, he said: “We have long passed the time to fully reopen because we can no longer use our judgment based on other countries’ mismanagement of Covid-19 because other parts of the world have shown exemplary standards in the management of this pandemic.”
He added that countries currently managing Covid-19 and reopening of businesses “are within our Caricom territories and they have opened borders, opened their hospitality businesses and people are going about their lives almost as normal. Commerce has to be able to take place and we should be striving for how to adapt, how to innovate and how to revolutionise during this situation because the Prime Minister loves to say we are an amazing population so it is about time he shows that sort of confidence and get things going,” said Mohan.
Things a bit rough
Other bar owners and operators were hoping for a further ease in restrictions as well.
Christopher Hackim, who manages both Coco Lounge and Brooklyn Bar in Woodbrook, said that they were already prepared to adhere to all rules and regulations with hand sanitiser, paper towels and face masks a staple on their premises.
He said, currently, “Things have been a bit rough, especially between Monday to Thursday, but Friday, Saturday and Sunday remain our selling days while we have innovated how we market our products.”
“We have grab-and-go specials, bottle specials, but once we can fully open with restrictions, of course, we will do much better than how we are doing now,” he said.
At the Pub House on Ariapita Avenue the hopes were the same.
The owner did not want to be named but said, “If everyone is responsible with social distancing we will enforce it. People are tired being at home because everywhere else seems to be going back to normal, but not us,” he said.