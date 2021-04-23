Bar owners: No control over drinkers outside property

The Barkeepers and Operators Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BOATT) says bars should not be held responsible for people choosing to gather on roadways or at houses near their establishments as they are only responsible for activities on their own properties.
This was the response from the association to comments made by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith during a news conference on Thursday.
Griffith said then that the police would be cracking down on bars who have found ways to “beat the system” by allowing patrons to congregate nearby.
“What we have found is in certain areas...persons trying to beat the system outside the bars.
“What persons are doing now instead of being immediately outside the bar, they will now congregate at a house next to the bar and say well we are not outside the bar,” Griffith stated.
He said this practice was observed at bars in St James and other areas.
Griffith said bar owners are fully aware what is happening but know that once persons remain close by, they will be returning to the bar for refills.
He said anyone found consuming alcohol in the vicinity of a bar would be asked to leave and bar owners have a responsibility to ensure people do not gather near their businesses.
Griffith added that some bars, despite being limited to a takeaway service only, would have patrons inside but when police arrive claim they were simply waiting for an order.
“We are not buying that,” he said. “I am not the grim reaper of bars. I am just here to ensure that the rules are enforced, no more, no less.”
Limited authority
In a response yesterday, BOATT president Satesh Moonasar took issue with the comments.
“While the BOATT agrees that bar owners must be held responsible for activities within their premises and carparks, bar owners should not be held responsible for public roadways, pavements and adjacent properties,” he said.
“Bar owners can only ask and use moral suasion to the public to adhere to the regulations but we have no authority to direct or instruct anyone outside of our premises and carparks to conform and therefore cannot be held responsible for this.”
He said certain bars across the country are allowed to operate with no restrictions because they are either affiliated or owned by past or present members of the protective services.
“These enforcement issues were publicly confirmed by senior members of the TTPS and were also reported by members of the public and the BOATT on multiple occasions, both at station and personally to the senior level, with very little being done to stop these breaches in the regulations,” he said.
Moonasar said the association is pleased that newly-appointed Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds has heeded BOATT’s call for a Covid Regulations Compliance Unit.
BOATT is also advocating for equitable enforcement of the regulations which it claims has not been happening due to officers’ individual interpretation of the laws.
He said rather than using bars as “soft targets”, the authorities must implement proactive solutions to mitigate the “unnecessary” spikes in Covid-19 cases.