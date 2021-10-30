Bar Owners Association president Satesh Moonasar says he is not expecting an immediate return of limers at bars despite being given the go-ahead to resume serving alcohol to customers from tomorrow.
He said it may take some time for business to pick up after being restricted for so long, but he is happy the process has started.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday confirmed bars and restaurants will be allowed to resume serving alcohol for customers to consume on the premises.
This had been stopped in an effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19.
Deyalsingh said yesterday he had been authorised by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to announce that full service at bars and restaurants could resume tomorrow, as the PM had indicated previously.
“In keeping with his indication, ‘safe zone’ entities will be allowed to sell alcohol on the premises for consumption,” Deyalsingh said.
Moonasar told the Sunday Express bars are ready and prepared to begin welcoming in-house customers again.
“The bars are prepared... it is something that we have been asking for some time now, to return to some sense of normalcy. Yes, we will still have restrictions, but it is a step in the right direction and we look forward to it.”
Moonasar said he did not expect limers to immediately flock to bars.
“Probably in certain areas people would come back out, but not in the numbers that there were pre-Covid,” he said.
Moonasar advised bar owners to follow all the health guidelines established for safe zones, including having their tables spaced out sufficiently to allow for social distancing.
He also advised patrons to follow the regulations and be sure to walk with proof of vaccination and identification in order to be served in-house.
“Once patrons work with the bar owners, we will have a smooth transition and hopefully, as we go along, business will get better and better... At least now bar owners will be able to earn an income,” he said.
The reduced restrictions on bars and restaurants are a result of the Government’s “safe zone” initiative, where businesses have been allowed to resume service to fully vaccinated customers. This initiative took effect on October 11.
Bars and restaurants will, however, still be limited to 50-per cent capacity, and those consuming alcohol must do so on the premises of these establishments and not on the street or surrounding areas.