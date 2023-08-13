Barataria mom shot dead in front daughter

“Where yuh son?”
These were the words 48-year-old Pamela Joseph heard before she was fatally shot yesterday morning at her home in Ninth Avenue, Barataria.
Around 2.25 a.m. Joseph and other relatives were asleep in their home when they heard banging noises against the back door.
Joseph got up to see who was outside. However, as she walked down a corridor, gunshots were heard.
The suspects then broke down the front door instead and forced their way into the home.
The 48-year-old woman ran to her bedroom and hid behind a wall.
However, two masked men entered the room and confronted her, demanding to know where her son was.
She told them she did not know where he was. The suspects then shot Joseph several times.
They fled the scene without injuring anyone else in the house.
Relatives notified the police and paramedics, and a team of officers, led by Insp Ramsingh, Sgt Maynard, Sgt Ramsumair and Cpl George, among others, responded.
Joseph died at the scene.
WPC Elcock is continuing enquiries.
When the Sunday Express visited the area yesterday, no one was at Joseph’s home.
A door on the north-western side of the house appeared to have just been installed.
Neighbours said the family had replaced the broken door yesterday morning after crime scene investigators left.
However, the family, fearing for their lives, had gone to stay with another relative, a resident living nearby said.
Joseph was a CEPEP (Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme) worker, another recalled.
“This is a sad, sad thing. Pam was a sweetheart. She lived there with her son and daughter. The daughter was at home when the whole thing unfold. She was in the same room when the gunmen kill Pam.
“She said she was by the chest of drawers when they come in the room.
“When the gunmen come in, she say they point the gun at (Joseph’s daughter) before deciding to just shoot Pam instead. And then they just walk out.
“But she couldn’t contain herself this morning. She was in tears and just inconsolable. And I don’t blame her. Because you had to see your mother get killed. And you survived? That kinda trauma doesn’t leave you.
“Right now, I just praying that this doesn’t start a whole next gang thing here,” a resident said.
Fire officer gunned down
In an unrelated incident, a fire officer who escaped serious injury in 2021 during a shooting incident, which claimed the lives of two men, was killed on Friday evening.
Kerron Joseph, who was attached to the San Juan Fire Station, was shot near his home in O’Connor Street, Blanchisseuse, at about 6.30 p.m. He was 38.
Residents of the area heard several loud explosions and upon investigating, they observed two masked men fleeing the scene.
They checked on Joseph and found him lying on his back on the road.
He had been shot multiple times.
The police and paramedics were notified, and a team of officers led by Insp Ramsingh, Sgt Maynard, and W-Cpl Thompson responded.
Joseph died at the scene.
Crime scene investigators recovered 34 spent 9mm shells at the scene of the shooting.
Investigators told the Sunday Express Joseph was injured during an incident where his brother and another man were killed on September 8, 2021, in Blanchisseuse.
He was shot in the incident that claimed the lives of his brother Clive Joseph, 49, and Curvin Bristol, 40.
Police believe the two incidents are linked.
WPC Jacob is continuing enquiries.
The killings pushed the murder toll to 351 for the year so far.
The comparative toll for the same period in 2022 was 343.
—Alexander Bruzual