The Baron has found his Baroness.
The veteran calypsonian will wed his long-time girlfriend Sherma Orr today (Christmas Day) in a private ceremony.
Baron, 71, first met Orr, a well-known calypso administrator, nearly three decades ago. The two have been together for more than 22 years, but only made their relationship public a decade ago.
Orr has been Baron’s manager for the entire duration of their relationship.
The “Sweet Soca Man” said the couple felt the time was now right to tie the knot.
“We have been together for 22 years, ten years on the down low and the other 12 publicly. The both of us just decide ‘okay, now is the time’. We are getting married,” Baron told the Express via WhatsApp yesterday.
The blushing bride laughed at the idea of being now officially referred to as the Baroness.
She said it’s a title that has been thrown at her in jest in the past.
“(Veteran producer) Leston Paul always calls me the Baroness, so it’s not really so much a new title,” she said.
The couple said they purposely chose to have a small private wedding ceremony and have only invited a select group of family and friends.
They plan to throw a larger, more open celebration in March to mark their union with an extended group of their friends and peers.
“We are getting married private with just a few family and close friends. We will do the celebration in March when is Baron birthday (March 26),” Orr said.
The two have just completed a hectic Christmas season with Baron securing gigs all over the country.
The “Come Go” and “Spanish Woman” parang soca singer is usually in very high demand this time of year.
Orr said they are also yet to make honeymoon arrangements and have deferred the post-nuptials getaway to after Carnival.
“We have no plans for the honeymoon yet. After Carnival we will go somewhere nice,” she concluded.