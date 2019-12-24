Timothy Watkins

CHRISTMAS WEDDING BELLS: Calypsonian Baron (Timothy Watkins) will marry his long-time girlfriend Sherma Orr in a small private ceremony at an undisclosed location today (Christmas Day).

The Baron has found his Baroness.

The veteran calypsonian will wed his long-time girlfriend Sherma Orr today (Christmas Day) in a private ceremony.

Baron, 71, first met Orr, a well-known calypso administrator, nearly three decades ago. The two have been together for more than 22 years, but only made their relationship public a decade ago.

Orr has been Baron’s manager for the entire duration of their relationship.

The “Sweet Soca Man” said the couple felt the time was now right to tie the knot.

“We have been together for 22 years, ten years on the down low and the other 12 publicly. The both of us just decide ‘okay, now is the time’. We are getting married,” Baron told the Express via WhatsApp yesterday.

The blushing bride laughed at the idea of being now officially referred to as the Baroness.

She said it’s a title that has been thrown at her in jest in the past.

“(Veteran producer) Leston Paul always calls me the Baroness, so it’s not really so much a new title,” she said.

The couple said they purposely chose to have a small private wedding ceremony and have only invited a select group of family and friends.

They plan to throw a larger, more open celebration in March to mark their union with an extended group of their friends and peers.

“We are getting married private with just a few family and close friends. We will do the celebration in March when is Baron birthday (March 26),” Orr said.

The two have just completed a hectic Christmas season with Baron securing gigs all over the country.

The “Come Go” and “Spanish Woman” parang soca singer is usually in very high demand this time of year.

Orr said they are also yet to make honeymoon arrangements and have deferred the post-nuptials getaway to after Carnival.

“We have no plans for the honeymoon yet. After Carnival we will go somewhere nice,” she concluded.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Call for $m insurance after guard murdered

Call for $m insurance after guard murdered

The Estate Police Association of Trinidad and Tobago (EPA) is calling for a minimum of $1 million life insurance policy for every firearm security officer and $750,000 for unarmed officers.

DYING MAN NAMES KILLER

DYING MAN NAMES KILLER

A MORUGA man called out his killer’s name before dying yesterday.

Damien “Donegrow” Mollineau, 38, a gardener and farmer, of Edward Trace, was followed into his garden by his killer and shot multiple times.

Murders again cross 500

Murders again cross 500

With five days left in 2019, this year is poised to make history as the second most violent year on record.

It marks the fourth time that the murder toll has crossed the 500 mark — with 550 homicides being recorded in 2008, 509 in 2009, and 516 in 2018.

Experts want answers on murders

Experts want answers on murders

IT is time for the authorities to get real and give an account to citizens as to why murders continue unabated, criminologists have said.

The murder toll for 2019 stood at 527 last night.

It is the second-highest toll in the country’s history, behind only the 550 murders recorded in 2008.

Weed warning for children

Weed warning for children

FROM early 2020, National Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Programme (NADAPP) officials will be visiting the nation’s schools to talk to pupils about the deleterious effects of all drugs, including marijuana, as well as alcohol.