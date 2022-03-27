Barrackpore pensioner killed, wife chopped

Pensioners Ranjit Lyman, 73, and his wife, Rookdeo Mahadeo, 67, were no match for armed men who broke into their Barrackpore home early yesterday.
The attackers chopped the elderly couple, killing Lyman.
Mahadeo was taken to the hospital, in critical condition.
The couple were found by relatives around 7 a.m.
Police placed caution tape around the ground-floor section of the two-storey home at Old Clarke Road.
The tape was placed on the left side of the home, which was unpainted. There were also several concrete bricks stacked on the right side of the home.
A close relative of Mahadeo, who did not want to be identified, said she was in shock over the incident and did not know why anyone would want to hurt her family.
She remembered Mahadeo as a quiet and pleasant person.
She said Lyman was the homeowner, while Mahadeo had her own house nearby.
The couple have been together for approximately three years.
Asked if they had any enemies and if the brutal attack might be linked to a family or other kind of dispute, the relative had nothing more to say and concluded the interview.
Prem Petybaboo, a neighbour who lives several houses away, said he has lived in the community for the past 20 years, but knew the couple just in passing.
He said: “I last saw them (Friday). I did not speak to them, but I saw that they were doing some work on their home. They were nice people. We would usually call out to each other in passing. It’s really sad.
“Everybody in the area gathered outside this morning and were looking on. I wanted to know what had happened, but I could not go any further, as police were gathered around the house.”
Fearful of crime situation
Petybaboo said he wanted to know what had happened to the couple.
“I am fearful of the (crime) situation because I don’t know what is going on. Why would someone do something like this to them?” he asked.
Though he takes frequent walks as part of his daily routine, Petybaboo said he did not see anything yesterday.
However, he said he will exercise more caution as he goes about his daily activities from now on.
Neighbours of the couple said they were too traumatised to speak to reporters yesterday.
One resident, who requested anonymity, called for increased police patrols in the area.
“Imagine, people can’t go about their day safely. There is hardly any police presence in this area. Some people are afraid to speak, but I am speaking up; we need more patrols,” the resident said.
Another resident said the elderly couple mostly kept to themselves.
There have been 118 murders in the country for the year so far.