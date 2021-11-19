Bars hope for busy weekend

“It’s a slow start but we expect it to pick up by weekend. We expect better sales.”
So said Barkeepers and Owners Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BOATT) president Sateesh Moonasar after bars fully reopened on Thursday night with the curfew having ended.
Asked for an update yesterday, Moonasar said: “People are not sure yet. It’s mid-week, people are not sure what is allowed, and what is not allowed. Since we can open any day and any time now, we expect more patrons.”
Moonasar said the main challenges were getting people to vaccinate, and rebuilding the industry.
“We have to encourage people to get vaccinated. As the days go by, businesses are expected to rebuild. It’s a step in the right direction. We have no restricted time. In time, we will rebuild. We have to keep monitoring things and keep safe,” he said.
Port of Spain businessman Allan Bhaggan shared a similar sentiment to Moonasar. He opened all three bars at Oasis Casino, on Broadway, Port of Spain.
Bhaggan said: “It’s extremely slow. We are down to 60 to 70 per cent. They are putting off the inevitable, because sooner or later, we will either have full-fledged Covid-19, or we will have no choice to vaccinate. I still maintain we need to vaccinate. At the same time, I don’t dispute Covid-19 is killing people. There’s the same risk in taking the vaccine, like taking a shower, and falling at home. There’s the chance of crossing the street and getting knocked down by a speeding car. I know a number of young people in their 20s who are battling Covid-19.”
He also said there was a lot of distrust and misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccines.
“We are creating an environment for failure. If it does not end, we can be in deep financial trouble. People have to start to make choices about the vaccine. Make a judicious decision to take the vaccine,” he said.
At Frankie’s On D’Avenue, on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, proprietor Christo Santo said: “I am hoping they do come out. We have to limit the number of patrons to about 50 per cent capacity.”
A patron at a popular Arima pub told the Express: “Bars are packed out in the East. People like ants. It’s just like the good ole days. I am enjoying cocktails, appetisers and platters. Which policeman is coming up in the Borough to stop people from having a good time? They are sitting, eating, drinking and liming. Not much dancing. Everybody is wearing masks. But we still have to be careful and observe the Covid-19 protocols.”
Cautiously optimistic
on the Avenue
By 7 p.m. on Thursday, there were people patronising bars, wayside cafes, fast food outlets, restaurants and doubles vendors along Ariapita Avenue. There was an increase in vehicular traffic, too.
Several proprietors said while they were “happy” to restart, it would be quite a challenge to rebuild their businesses.
At the same time, they were “cautiously optimistic” since they have had several jolts.
They also said there was an element of intimidation from the police. And even though the curfew and SoE were lifted, they felt people were still psychologically conditioned to stay at home and enjoy drinks.
Random checks with food outlets revealed sales were “slow” or “moderate”.
Outside Frankie’s, proprietor Santo, who was welcoming patrons, checked their vaccination cards and ensured people got sanitised before entering the establishment. The slogan read “Good Vibes, Good Times”.
Asked about patronage, he said: “We are grateful we could open. There’s more of a buzz. More vehicular traffic. People are driving by. We have drinks and food platters. Sales will pick up, it will not happen overnight. We are basing everything on about 50 per cent. If it’s one thing Covid-19 has taught me, it’s that finances are finite. We are getting people inside the safe zone. Everybody inside the safe zone has to be vaccinated. Step by step we will build back.”
He added: “People are still testing the waters. They have gotten accustomed to going home early. People would go to work and go home. They have been having drinks at home. It will take some time for people to venture out as freely as before.”
Luck of the Irish
Among those entering Frankie’s was Diego Martin resident Ramesh Ramnath, who said: “I am breathing a sigh of relief that we could come out. We drove around looking at the numbers. Before heading here, we made a pit-stop at Papi’s Fried Chicken. We are definitely not going anywhere that’s too crowded. We have to observe the Covid-19 protocols.”
On the other side of the Avenue, Freeport residents Scott Benny and Sheldon Crichlow were enjoying a bucket of beers, at six for $60.
A stone’s throw from Pub House, Crichlow said: “We are glad to come out. Inside had its required capacity so we came outside. We will make it quick and head home.”
Pub House proprietor Paul Morris, an Irishman, lamented that he did not have “the luck of the Irish”.
While transporting beers from his car trunk, he said: “We have about 50 but we can house about 400. We can have about 100 seated and about 300 standing. It’s a tremendous amount of work to build back. We have to start from scratch and build back. We have to be resilient. We just can’t throw our hands up in the air and hope Covid-19 will disappear. We have to observe all the State’s guidelines so we don’t get fines.”