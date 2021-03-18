Bars staggering since lockdown

One year after restrictions were imposed on bars to discourage gatherings amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the bar industry remains in limbo and struggling to survive.
And, according to president of the Barkeepers & Operators Association Trinidad and Tobago (BOATT), Sateesh Moonasar, bar owners are still waiting for funds from the $10 million bailout for bars and restaurants promised by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
BOATT is hoping bars will soon be allowed to return to some form of normalcy.
The bar industry was among the hardest hit by “lockdown” measures and, to date, is still limited to a “take away” service only.
Reflecting on the past year, Moonasar told the Express many bars have closed permanently and others are facing bankruptcy while bar employees have also been affected.
Meanwhile, he said others have been benefiting from “underground” activities.
“The bar industry has basically gone underground. What the restriction has done is it has restricted the bar owners, but it allows consumption of alcohol anywhere else in the country.
“So now persons have set up bars on private properties, street vendors are selling alcohol, people are selling alcohol from parlours, vegetable marts and mini marts.
“So, the consumption of alcohol and the congregation behind the consumption of alcohol is still there, but in uncontrolled environments.
“People are still out there consuming alcohol on private properties and in public, as you would see in the beach parties and the ‘zesser’ parties and the ‘wesser’ parties.”
He said the longer the restrictions remain on bars, the harder it will be for these businesses to recover.
“It will take some time, but we are hopeful and we will work towards getting the industry back to some level of normalcy.
“I would average, based on the economy, it might take between six months to a year to come back to pre-Covid numbers. But at this point in time, what we are really focusing on is the livelihoods of the bar owners to be able to provide for their families and also their employees too.”
Promissory note
Moonasar noted that despite the Prime Minister’s announcement last November of a $10 million bailout for bars and restaurants negatively impacted by restrictions, bars have yet to receive any financial aid.
“We have met with the Minister of Finance... but up to this day we have not received any grant or financial support. We are hopeful and we are pleading for it to be expedited as soon as possible because we need the assistance.”
Moonasar said a meeting was held with Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon in February where the bar owners were given an opportunity to present a plan for the reopening of bars.
“We presented a plan for a phased reopening and we are hopeful that, being that the Covid numbers are low and vaccines are being introduced, we are hoping that we can come to a sort of compromise where we can have a form of reopening.”
Moonasar said it may not be a full reopening, but in-house service can be done with proper guidelines and monitoring from police.
The BOATT president said he felt the Government had managed the pandemic well overall, “but at the same time, they need to support the industries and the sectors that have been basically bearing the burden for the population. They did a good job in managing the pandemic, but a proper stimulus plan should have been implemented”.