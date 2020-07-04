Bar owners are threatening to sue the State in order to be allowed to extend their opening times beyond 8 p.m.
The Barkeepers and Operators Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BOATT) said yesterday it will be issuing a pre-action protocol letter to the Attorney General, seeking a return to regular opening hours for all bars.
Their decision comes after receiving legal advice from attorney Anand Ramlogan, and is based on the belief that Covid-19 has been sufficiently contained in T&T. BOATT also believes the Government failed to follow proper legal procedure in implementing the regulations.
Last week, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh voiced their displeasure after receiving reports of crowding at bars and patrons ignoring physical distancing guidelines.
Several videos had circulated on social media showing large crowds inside and outside of bars, drinking, partying and seemingly not bothered by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The situation prompted the Government to adjust the regulations, ordering bars to close by 8 p.m. instead of 10 p.m.
The Trinidad and Tobago Beverage Alcohol Alliance later announced it would stop supplying products to bars that breach the Covid-19 regulations.
In a statement yesterday, BOATT president Teron Mohan said the association believes a successful constitutional challenge can be mounted.
“The relevant regulations make it a criminal offence for a bar to open later than 8 p.m.,” he said. “Section 105(1)(a) allows for certain powers when there are certain specific circumstances existing. Based on the foregoing, it is clear that those circumstances no longer exist. Accordingly, this provision cannot justify the Covid regulations.”
He said the purposes for which the regulations were introduced no longer exist.
“It is clear that based on the prevailing circumstances in this country, with respect to the containment of the spread of Covid-19, and importantly the lack of community spread, that the conditions no longer satisfy Section 105 (1) of the ordinance.”
Mohan said, additionally, proper legal procedure was not followed, as the regulations were neither approved by nor passed by Parliament.
He said a constitutional claim on these grounds would be “stronger and more acceptable”.
“Parliament had to be factored in and accordingly, the legislation must be passed by special majority and further justified under Section 13 of the Constitution. None of this was achieved,” he said.
“In the circumstances, the facts are ripe to approach the court seeking declaratory relief that the imposition of a mandatory closing time for bars at 8 p.m. under Regulation 3 (2) of the Public Health [2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)] (No 21) Regulations of 2020 is in breach of Sections 4(a) and 4(d) of the Constitution, is unconstitutional, null and void and of no legal effect.”
Govt not giving in
Mohan said the bar industry employs over 20,000 people, and limiting their operating hours has tremendous implications. “BOATT has been left with no option other than legal action because attempts to engage the Government in consultation have been met with no response.”
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh could not be reached for comment yesterday evening.
At the ministry’s virtual conference yesterday, however, Deyalsingh highlighted the risk posed by congregating at bars and said the Government would not be giving in to pressure. “That is why we took the decision last week when we saw the behaviour in bars and pubs, to roll back that, because we have a country to protect,” he said.