The e-mails dubbed Emailgate, which were revealed in Parliament in 2013 by then-opposition leader Dr Keith Rowley, and other People’s National Movement (PNM) investigations are “baseless and without a shred of evidence and they were also designed to target political opponents”.

So said former police commissioner Gary Griffith yesterday in responding to a Sunday Express exclusive story in which a covert Israeli team of security experts claimed to have hacked into the e-mail of former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar during the People’s Partnership tenure between 2010-2015.

The hacking has raised questions as to whether these covert Israeli experts known as Team Jorge headed by Tal Hanan and included Mashy Meidan and Zohar Hanan were also responsible for the Emailgate scandal.

There is a strong belief that the documents were fabricated and that there was possibility of outside assistance, designed to discredit then-prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and was used to ensure that the People’s Partnership lost the 2015 election.

During a nine-month investigation led by the French-based organisation Forbidden Stories, which included CCN (TV6 and Express), Team Jorge also admitted to manipulating 33 presidential campaigns around the world, with 27 of them succeeding.

The tactics the disinformation experts claim to have employed include hacking messaging apps and e-mail accounts, planting materials in compromised accounts, hacking and leaking real or forged material, creating an army of online avatars (fake accounts) for social media manipulation, voter suppression, and election disruption and undermining election results with ‘stop and steal’ style campaigns.

In a video presentation to three undercover journalists posing as potential clients, Hanan claimed that he hacked the e-mail of the chief of staff of then-prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and sent messages to create political chaos. The video recording obtained by journalists showed Hanan using a Googled story on Emailgate dated May 20, 2013, as a point of reference. It is however unclear based on his explanation if he was admitting direct involvement in the Emailgate scandal.

Making reference to the Emailgate scandal which has emerged once again in the public domain, Griffith, now leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA), said, “Emailgate is now the signature move of Keith Rowley, and it shows his willingness to smear every and anyone in his pursuit of power. More typical of dictators, Emailgate, was designed to activate a base that was already distrustful of the other party so that they in turn could have an influence on more sceptical independent voters. And even though the youngest child could have seen that the ‘emails’ were typewritten, with some not even being real email addresses, the plot worked and Rowley got into power.”

Griffith contended that as the Emailgate to date has not been proven; so too the investigation and reports into the issuance of firearms, claiming Dr Rowley was “afraid to lay the numerous reports in public, preferring instead to lay them in Parliament, just as he did with the baseless Emailgate, because parliamentary privilege basically allows parliamentarians to lie without legal consequences”.

