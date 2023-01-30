Bather drowns at Tyrico

THERE was another drowning at Tyrico Bay, located off the North Coast Road just after Maracas Bay, yesterday.

This is the third drowning since December last year and the second drowning at Tyrico this month.

The victim was identified as Vishnu Ramroop, 21.

Police said that, shortly after 2 p.m. Ramroop was seen getting into difficulty while bathing, following which he disappeared below the waves.

His friends and other beach-goers tried to rescue him but they were unable to.

Police said that around 4.30 p.m. his body was spotted floating in the water.

It was retrieved and taken to the Port of Spain Mortuary.

A post-mortem is expected to be done later this week at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park.

On January 1, 19-year-old Sanjay Somai of El Socorro disappeared beneath the waves while bathing at Tyrico.

Days later his body was found and post-mortem tests conducted on his body concluded that he had drowned.

In December last year, 18-year-old Jada Wilson suffered the same fate while bathing at the beach.

Both Somai and Wilson lost their lives within the same period that a hazardous seas alert was issued for both Trinidad and Tobago by the Meteorological Office for late December into very early January.

