Bathers flock to Macqueripe

Kayakers

FUN ON THE WATER: Kayakers enjoy a relaxing morning on the sea at Chaguaramas on Wednesday. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

People began flocking to Macqueripe Bay, Chaguaramas, on Thursday after it officially reopened.

And while Trinidad and Tobago is marking a four-day Easter weekend lifeguard officers said they will be on duty throughout the holidays but they are not well equipped.

The Express visited the popular bay on Thursday a day after Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis had toured the facility, declaring it open following approximately two weeks of restorative work after the beach’s facilities fell into disrepair.

Garth Charles and his family drove from Tableland, South Trinidad, after hearing on radio that the beach had been reopened.

“This is actually the first time my wife, myself and the children are coming here and, well, we were coming into Port of Spain to do something else when we heard on the radio that it had reopened,” he said.

Julien Gittens, who was also at the beach with his family, said, “The facilities seem good so we came.”

Akeil Chong and his wife Lee-Ann were there with their daughter, Avanna.

“Well right now I am on vacation and we do visit here regularly as it is easy to get to and there is a bathroom upstairs so it works well for us,” said Chong.

Ethan Blake praised Macqueripe’s location and facilities but noted that the waters were unusually rough.

Short-staffed and ill equipped

Augustus Sylvester, head of the Lifeguard Section in the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW), said that all 115 of their lifeguards will be on duty on the nation’s major beaches this weekend.

He said the beaches they will be deployed on are Maracas and Las Cuevas Bays on Trinidad’s North Coast; Mayaro, Manzanilla, Toco and Salibia on the East Coast; and Quinam Beach, Los Iros and Vessigny on the South Coast.

He lamented, however, that with the scope of work they faced they were short staffed, ill equipped and ignored.

“We are ignored...totally ignored by the Ministry of National Security, so we have no motorised equipment at all,” he said.

“We heard that we got three jet-skis earlier this year but up to now we cannot see those things,” he said.

About their equipment, he said, “We had 13 vehicles up to three years ago and, right now, none of them are working so there will be no ambulances on the major beaches.”

He said that after 2015 the lifeguard unit was moved from the Ministry of Tourism to National Security.

“Since then, no form of development has taken place and we have requested and have written to the ministry to have meetings, but so far nothing has happened,” he said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bathers flock to Macqueripe

Bathers flock to Macqueripe

People began flocking to Macqueripe Bay, Chaguaramas, on Thursday after it officially reopened.

And while Trinidad and Tobago is marking a four-day Easter weekend lifeguard officers said they will be on duty throughout the holidays but they are not well equipped.

More gas pain for T&T

More gas pain for T&T

A NEW wave of natural gas pain hit Trinidad and Tobago yesterday.

The pain came when the country’s largest producer of methanol, the Switzerland-headquartered Proman group, announced it was idling its M4 and M5000 methanol plants on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate effective immediately.

Dangerous crossroads

Dangerous crossroads

Trinidad and Tobago is at a “dangerous” crossroad in which the Covid-19 infection can go either way.

So said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in an interview with i95FM yesterday.

The Prime Minister made an unscheduled intervention partly to dispel rumours of a three-week lockdown and urged the population, particularly in the context of the long Easter weekend to be “alert, concerned and responsible” and to exercise all protocols, in particular the wearing of masks, which he said, was the singularly most important measure in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

Covid cases surge

Covid cases surge

Red flags have gone up with a spike in Covid-19 cases and three deaths related the virus in the past 24 hours.

The death toll is now 145.

Speaking at the Health Ministry’s virtual news conference yesterday, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram said the data suggests the upsurge is driven by recreational and contact sports, which will now be rolled back and banned until further notice.

...Stakeholders ‘disappointed’ over sport activity roll-back

...Stakeholders ‘disappointed’ over sport activity roll-back

Some sporting stakeholders in football and hockey expressed disappointment at the announcement yesterday of a roll-back of regulations on “recreational sport” .

They are claiming inconsistency in the Government’s application of the roll-back of policies in anticipation of an expected surge over the Easter weekend.

“What we have noticed is persons engaged in sports, it is more than 22 people,” Minister of Health Dr Terrance Deyalsingh said at the Covid-19 news conference yesterday. “The after-game lime is becoming dangerous, where food and drink starts to come out and people are congregating without mask wearing.”