Bathers flock to Macqueripe

Trinidad and Tobago is at a “dangerous” crossroad in which the Covid-19 infection can go either way.

So said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in an interview with i95FM yesterday.

The Prime Minister made an unscheduled intervention partly to dispel rumours of a three-week lockdown and urged the population, particularly in the context of the long Easter weekend to be “alert, concerned and responsible” and to exercise all protocols, in particular the wearing of masks, which he said, was the singularly most important measure in containing the spread of the coronavirus.