Bathers flock to Macqueripe

People began flocking to Macqueripe Bay, Chaguaramas, on Thursday after it officially reopened.
And while Trinidad and Tobago is marking a four-day Easter weekend lifeguard officers said they will be on duty throughout the holidays but they are not well equipped.
The Express visited the popular bay on Thursday a day after Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis had toured the facility, declaring it open following approximately two weeks of restorative work after the beach’s facilities fell into disrepair.
Garth Charles and his family drove from Tableland, South Trinidad, after hearing on radio that the beach had been reopened.
“This is actually the first time my wife, myself and the children are coming here and, well, we were coming into Port of Spain to do something else when we heard on the radio that it had reopened,” he said.
Julien Gittens, who was also at the beach with his family, said, “The facilities seem good so we came.”
Akeil Chong and his wife Lee-Ann were there with their daughter, Avanna.
“Well right now I am on vacation and we do visit here regularly as it is easy to get to and there is a bathroom upstairs so it works well for us,” said Chong.
Ethan Blake praised Macqueripe’s location and facilities but noted that the waters were unusually rough.
Short-staffed and ill equipped
Augustus Sylvester, head of the Lifeguard Section in the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW), said that all 115 of their lifeguards will be on duty on the nation’s major beaches this weekend.
He said the beaches they will be deployed on are Maracas and Las Cuevas Bays on Trinidad’s North Coast; Mayaro, Manzanilla, Toco and Salibia on the East Coast; and Quinam Beach, Los Iros and Vessigny on the South Coast.
He lamented, however, that with the scope of work they faced they were short staffed, ill equipped and ignored.
“We are ignored...totally ignored by the Ministry of National Security, so we have no motorised equipment at all,” he said.
“We heard that we got three jet-skis earlier this year but up to now we cannot see those things,” he said.
About their equipment, he said, “We had 13 vehicles up to three years ago and, right now, none of them are working so there will be no ambulances on the major beaches.”
He said that after 2015 the lifeguard unit was moved from the Ministry of Tourism to National Security.
“Since then, no form of development has taken place and we have requested and have written to the ministry to have meetings, but so far nothing has happened,” he said.