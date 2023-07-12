• strengthening coordination efforts among banks
• working more closely with TTPS
• finalising partnership with Crime Stoppers
IN response to a frightening surge in robberies targeting people who had just withdrawn money from commercial banks, the Bankers Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BATT) has decided to fight back by working more closely with law enforcement and partnering with a private crime-fighting organisation.
Last month, BATT asked customers to protect themselves by using online platforms instead of withdrawing cash.
However, in the last month, several more customers have been targeted after leaving banks, including Nazem Nahous, 87, and his 80-year-old wife Jinan—the in-laws of Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi.
Around 11.45 a.m. last Wednesday after the leaving the Ellerslie Plaza branch of Republic Bank and returning to their Windy Drive, Westmoorings, home, the couple was approached by a mask-wearing gunman.
Nahous was robbed of his wallet containing $2,000, his Republic Bank credit card, his national ID card and driver’s licence.
“The Bankers Associations of Trinidad and Tobago (BATT) acknowledges with great concern the increased risk being faced by clients before and after they visit our branches and ATMS. The increase in criminal activity is of as much concern to BATT as it is for our valued clients,” the association stated in a release yesterday.
“In an effort to combat the uptick in these criminal activities, BATT has strengthened its coordination effort among all banks; broadened the interaction with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service; and is finalising a partnership with Crime Stoppers Trinidad and Tobago Ltd with a view to mitigating and or managing incidents of this nature collectively and expeditiously,” it said.
BATT said it would like to assure its clients that their safety remains a primary concern. “While we encourage clients to make greater use of our non-cash service options, we are committed to doing what we can to provide a safe environment for clients who choose to avail of our cash services.
“We remind clients to remain alert, pay close attention to their immediate environs when approaching and leaving bank premises, and notify the bank and police right away if any suspicious activity or individuals are noticed,” it stated.
BATT, which was formed in 1997, has eight member banks, including Citibank (Trinidad & Tobago) Ltd, First Caribbean International Bank (Trinidad & Tobago) Ltd, First Citizens Bank Ltd, JMMB Bank (Trinidad & Tobago) Ltd, Republic Bank Ltd, Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Ltd, RBC Royal Bank (Trinidad & Tobago) Ltd and ANSA Bank.
Speaking during an interview with i95.5FM yesterday, BATT president Richard Downie, managing director of RBC Royal Bank, confirmed the steps being rolled out to protect customers.
“BATT has strengthened its coordination effort among our member banks, we have broadened our interaction with the TTPS, and we are in the current process of finalising our partnership with the Crime Stoppers of Trinidad and Tobago to try to mitigate these activities,” Downie said.
“We take this issue impacting our clients which we understand is a major concern and so we are trying to do our part to help alleviate these issues that are facing our clients because we see it as a national issue,” he said.
Last month following several robberies, BATT stated it had a “zero-tolerance policy” for any type of criminal activity and was concerned about the reports that seemed to be related to cash withdrawals from various financial institutions.
“Our banks have instituted several safety measures including improvements to the internal technological infrastructure as well as collaboration with the Trinidad & Tobago Police Service (TTPS) through BATT’s Inter-Bank Security Committee to apprehend any individual who engages in any type of criminal activity against the banks or its customers,” it stated.
It urged customers to, as much as possible, use online banking platforms to minimise cash withdrawals, and shield their PIN numbers when using the ATM.
Recent robberies
• On June 3, two women, aged 44 and 28, were robbed while depositing money at an ATM at St John Road in St Augustine.
The victims told police that around 2 p.m., they were both in line to deposit cash at the ATM when they were confronted by a masked man who was holding a knife.
The 44-year-old woman had on her $12,000 in cash as well as a gold chain.
The 28-year-old woman had $3,000 in cash.
The suspect then fled on foot.
• On June 10, a 49-year-old woman and her 21-year-old daughter were robbed at the RBC ATM in San Juan.
They were confronted by a man armed with a knife, who robbed them of $3,600.
The police were notified and a team of officers led by PC Marshall responded. The officers received information which led them to intercept the suspect a short distance away.
He has since been charged.
• On June 15, a businessman was robbed after withdrawing $41,000 from a bank in Trincity.
He was followed from the financial institution to the home of a relative at First Street in Arouca.
He was robbed at gunpoint.
The men then fled the scene in a light blue Elantra car.
• On June 26, a 44-year-old man was shot in a robbery after withdrawing $100,000 from a bank in Trincity.
The victim told police that after withdrawing the money, he made his way to the home of his brother-in-law at Pine Ridge Heights in Arouca.
He was confronted by two men, who took the bag with cash.
The victim was then shot in the leg.
• On June 28, a 43-year-old businessman was robbed of $40,000 after he had withdrawn the money from the Republic Bank branch at Ellerslie Plaza, Maraval.
He went to a hardware store on Saddle Road, Maraval, to purchase a faucet.
He secured his vehicle in the front car park of the building and went inside, leaving the money in a bag on the seat.
A short while later, he returned to the vehicle, where he noticed the window to the front passenger side smashed and the bag missing.
• On July 2, a 71-year-old man was assaulted and robbed while attempting to deposit money at a bank in San Fernando.
The victim told police he exited his vehicle on High Street, San Fernando, in the vicinity of First Citizens, with the sum of $33,450 which represented sales from his NLCB Lotto booth.
While at the FCB deposit box, he was confronted by a man who assaulted the 71-year-old before stealing the bag that contained the money.
• On July 5, a 34-year-old businessman was robbed at gunpoint, having been followed after leaving a bank in St Augustine.
The victim told police he had arrived at the home of a relative along the Back Street in Caroni, after withdrawing the sum of $5,000 cash from the Republic Bank UWI branch.
After parking the vehicle, a white Nissan Note pulled up next to him and four men exited the car. They stole the bag containing the cash.