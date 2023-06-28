Battle for PoS

The capital city of Port of Spain will be a battleground in the August 14 local government election, with three dozen candidates vying for votes.
Five political parties and one independent candidate have submitted nomination papers to the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) to contest 12 electoral districts in the Port of Spain City Corporation.
The People’s National Movement (PNM) has a long history of politically commanding the capital city, but other party leaders believe the winds of change are blowing and that national problems that continue to grip the nation such as flooding that occurred yesterday will bring about a shift in PNM loyalty.
Energy Minister and PNM MP for Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West MP Stuart Young told the Express via WhatsApp yesterday that the PNM will continue to serve and represent as he noted that democracy is well alive.
He said, “The number of contenders is an indication of democracy being alive and well. The PNM has contested every election in Trinidad and Tobago and is the only party to field 141 candidates.
“In Port of Spain, we have selected good candidates with a mix of experience and a few newcomers. Elections are nothing new to the PNM, and in Port of Spain, we have become accustomed to others challenging us and making hollow promises in the hope of office. We will continue to serve and represent.”
Hungry bellies
The United National Congress (UNC) and National Transformation Alliance (NTA) have united to contest the Port of Spain city council seats.
UNC co-ordinator in Port of Spain, UNC senator Wade Mark said yesterday that people are hungry for change.
“The people in the Port of Spain community who are representing the 12 electoral districts, particularly the ghetto and depressed areas of the city, their stomachs are burning with hunger,” he told the Express.
Mark said people cannot get three square meals a day, there is rampant unemployment, crime, teenage pregnancy, and a lack of recreational facilities.
He said people are seeking an alternative because the youths are frustrated.
Mark said the UNC campaign is to encourage young people to look at themselves, their family and their future and to examine where they have been for the last 15 years and think about the situation with property taxes coming on their doorstep.
The UNC will present solutions to the problems identified by the people and will embark on an education campaign, he said.
“The most we can do is offer the people of Port of Spain an alternative; they are in the kitchen, they are feeling the heat, and we are there seeking to educate, mobilise and encourage them to vote out the PNM,” he said.
Coalition bad news for PNM
And according to NTA leader Gary Griffith, the data is clear that the PNM lost a chunk of voters in Port of Spain when there was a coalition.
He said in 2010 when there was an amalgamation of parties, including the Congress of the People (COP), an alliance was able to win seats in the Diego Martin Regional Corporation and in Port of Spain.
He said since the launch of the NTA, there has been panic in the PNM camp.
“It has been brought to my attention that there are panic meetings taking place because this they did not anticipate; it seemed that their game plan was to focus on San Fernando and Sangre Grande, now they have to reallocate their resources and they can very well lose Diego Martin, Arima, Point Fortin and safe seats in Port of Spain,” he said.
Griffith said people have realised that blind loyalty to a political party is not going to fix drains, roads or reduce crime.
He said there is going to be a major change in the voting pattern as he boasted the NTA has candidates that are devoted to their communities.
Tobago dolly house
Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke told the Express yesterday that his party has changed the voting wherever they have treaded the ground.
He said the PDP changed the voting pattern in Tobago when the party got approximately 7,000 more votes than the PNM as PNM voters turned to the PDP.
Duke said when people vote for the PDP, they vote for the idea that the executive will be more in touch with people on the ground.
“That idea did not materialise with the Farley Augustine team; they felt differently and they wanted to be the God among men and wanted people to worship them; you now see how Tobago is looking like a dolly house. In Trinidad, we are changing the pattern of voting by changing the persons who have not been interested in voting to become interested,” he said.
He said loyal PNM supporters are fed up and see the PDP as a credible alternative as he has a track record of delivering to public servants and to the people of Tobago.
Duke, who aspires to be mayor, said he wants Port of Spain to be a city that is properly looked after by the mayor himself.
He said the PDP is presenting a plan that will see all burgesses renew their hope in local government because the PDP “means business and shall deliver come hell or high water”.
Weather a wake up call
Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) leader Phillip Edward Alexander said he does not think the country has ever been this disgusted with its Government and the lack of political options.
He predicted that the PEP’s reputation for getting things done is going to swing in their favour and they are counting on that.
“Today’s rainfall filled the Diego Martin River in one hour and spilled out towards the Western Main Road...we lucky the rains stopped because if it went on for two hours more, we would have had people’s homes flooded out,” he told the Express yesterday.
“Today’s weather is a wake-up call to the voters who have to watch what takes place at regional corporations. Are there people on staff today? Are there first responders?” he asked as he urged the people to look at every aspect of life that local government touches and look at how poor the service has been.
He said with the PEP, the country will see a rise in the delivery of service and would force parliamentarians from the comfort of their homes to the communities.
PORT OF SPAIN CITY CORPORATION
LOCAL GOVERNMENT CANDIDATES
People’s National Movement (PNM)
1. Nicole Young—Belmont East
2. Malouia Bourne—Belmont North and West
3. Raphael Bournes—Belmont South
4. Clint Baptiste—East Dry River
5. Abena Hartley—Northern Port of Spain
6. Dennis Bristol—Southern Port of Spain
7. Esther Sylvester—St Ann’s River Central
8. Alicia Gift—St Ann’s River North
9. Jenneil Frederick—St Ann’s River South
10. Jameel Bisnath—St James East
11. Imran Khan—St James West
12. Owen St Rose—Woodbrook
NTA/UNC accommodation
1. Richard Thomas—St James East (NTA)
2. Racia Bethel Frederick—Woodbrook (NTA)
3. Andrea Vanessa Belasco—Southern Port of Spain (NTA)
4. Maura Renee Martin—St James West (NTA)
5. Gail Castanada—St Ann’s River South (NTA)
6. Kenny Lee—St Ann’s River Central (NTA)
7. Lianna T Babb-Gonzales—Belmont East (UNC)
8. Chantal Avia Subero—Belmont North and West (UNC)
9. Eric Blackman—Belmont South (UNC)
10. Catherine Perry—East Dry River (UNC)
11. Darren Garner—Northern Port of Spain (UNC)
12. Kernisha Marcano—St Ann’s River North (UNC)
Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP)
1. Indira Singh Awai—St James East
2. Dion Porter—St Ann’s River Central
3. Felicia Holder—Belmont East
Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP)
1. Peter McLean—Northern Port of Spain
2. Fuad Abu Bakr—Belmont North and West
3. Melissa Nikeisha Harriott—St Ann’s River South
4. Afeisha Malika Duke—St Ann’s River Central
5. Dada Aswad Gabriel—Southern Port of Spain
6. Ayanna Abdussalaam—East Dry River
7. Marlon Michael Mosely—St Ann’s River North
8. Kayreen Fields—Belmont East
Independent candidate
1. Vivian Johnson—Belmont South