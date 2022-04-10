BATTLE OF THE BEASTS

One new fiery political leader in town is vowing to go into the “belly of the beast” and battle Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on his own turf, while the other is promising to shake up politics so that no seat in Trinidad and Tobago will be labelled “safe” for any political party.
Former police commissioner (CoP) Gary Griffith has confirmed he will soon be launching the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) and he will lead that electoral fight himself by contesting the Diego Martin West constituency seat held by Rowley, at the 2025 general election.
Today, the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) will be opening its first office in Trinidad in Barataria and, according to party leader Watson Duke, the PDP intends to contest every election and field a slate of 41 candidates in the next general election.
Both the PDP and NTA also intend to contest the upcoming local government election this year.
Throughout this country’s political history, the People’s National Movement (PNM) and the United National Congress (UNC) have dominated the political space and, according to both Duke and Griffith and former government minister Vasant Bharath, the people are hungry for change.
All men are leading separate entities. However, Bharath is part of a non-political platform called T&T Speaks, which is centred on changing the mindset of the people through conversation.
In a telephone interview with the Sunday Express last Friday, Duke said the love and welcoming for the PDP has been tremendous, and he believes the PDP can win the hearts of the people of Trinidad, as they did in Tobago.
He said even before the PDP’s official launch, people of all ethnicities urged the party to have a presence in Trinidad.
“I think that people are seeing something different in us, and we want to keep it that way. It is not business as usual. Trinidad and Tobago is not governed by a monarch, but by human beings with weaknesses and, as such, we must recognise in each other ourselves and start treating others as we would like to be treated, instead of thinking they are different and we are better,” he said.
Put people before politics
Geographically, the country is divided into PNM and UNC “safe seats”, and the PDP has the power to break this, Duke said.
“The recent elections (Tobago House of Assembly ) in Tobago, PNM thought that they had all of Tobago safe. It was only in 2017, before the election they had 12-nil and we broke it with two, and we broke it with six and then we broke it with 15 because they stole back one,” he said.
Asked whether the PDP aims to contest all 41 seats in the next general election, he said: “Yes, we believe people have the power of choice and so we will be presenting candidates for all 41 seats without fear or favour, affection or ill will. We have to friends in politics. There will be no coalition in politics, there will be no backing down to facilitate anyone. We will fight and fight based on our policies for a better Trinidad and Tobago.”
He said the PNM has been pushing the narrative that the PDP is in secret partnership with the UNC, but the votes in Tobago show that the people are not buying that anymore and recognise the party to be an independent political force focused on people issues.
“We are prepared for the PNM and the critics; our focus is on what the people of Trinidad and Tobago genuinely long for—change. What the people are saying is that now is the time for change,” he said.
Duke said there will be PDP offices all over Trinidad and there will be satellite offices in “every nook and cranny”.
Asked if the PDP will be contesting the local government election later this year, he said: “Yes, any election that is presented to us, we shall contest. It is time for change—put people before politics.”