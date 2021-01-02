Battling a pandemic: lockdowns and losses

When the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the Covid-19 virus a global pandemic on March 11 as global confirmed cases crossed 120,000 people and the death toll mounted, Trinidad and Tobago trembled along with the rest of the world.
Unprecedented for most people alive today, the last time the planet had battled a sizeable plague was in 1918 with the Spanish flu, another H1N1 virus with genes of avian origin, believed to have caused 50 million deaths worldwide.
The planet feared together, mercifully connected by technology that made information easier to access as Covid-19 by early March had started to cause shutdowns in sea and air travel, and imposed severe restrictions on human movement overall, pushing countries into lockdowns to limit person-to-person contact and therefore spread of the highly contagious virus.
It had emerged in early December in Wuhan, China, and the country first alerted the WHO to 27 cases of “viral pneumonia” on December 31, 2019.
The happening caused a global pause as international news agencies reported the virus was spreading like wildfire, while baffling scientists to first become labelled the “novel coronavirus”.
The virus was behaving unlike any other, appearing intelligent and infecting the young, but leaving many without symptoms, allowing them to take the germ home and infect elders.
The viral epicentre of Wuhan was hard hit, but Italy shocked the world by falling prey, leaving its public health system in shambles up to now.
The virus was airborne, spread via respiratory droplets from coughing, sneezing or even speaking, and once allowed to enter an orifice reproduced shockingly quickly.
It destroys the respiratory system and may trigger inflammation to the extent of damage to major organs, including the brain.
The Covid-19 death toll in Italy now stands at over 75,000 people, mostly elderly, and its cases numbering over two million.
Countries immediately looked to shield their immuno-compromised and elderly and by mid-year, many had legislated mask-wearing and implemented public health guidelines.
Government and world leaders, medical authorities and civil society were prompted to launch responses within weeks of the WHO’s declaration, including virtual platforms as easily accessible as possible.
On January 23, China’s central government imposed travel bans between provinces and a curfew, also proceeding in and out of lockdown until currently when it has remarkably reduced transmissions to having no recorded cases in several months.
The city is now being checked out as a model to others worldwide as life returns to almost normal.
Months of lockdown
For the rest of the world and T&T, several months of lockdown cycles followed, in and out of severe to moderate restrictions.
By the start of December, Covid-19 surprised and alarmed again after mutating into a more contagious strain.
The occurrence sent parts of Canada and the UK into harsh, tiered lockdowns by mid-December, with the nation banning the mixing of households from some zones.
It’s here
On March 12, the T&T Government announced the first confirmed case of Covid-19 locally.
The population stirred—what was happening? Was it going to overwhelm small T&T? Were we ready?
Authorities called for calm and monitored as global viral numbers increased exponentially—researchers quickly found that one Covid-19 carrier could easily infect 100 more, creating “primary contacts” that would then do the same.
It expanded radially and as it entered the region and the Americas, the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) began to call in members and co-ordinate a response.
The Government started with the shutting of the borders on March 22, moving on to the closure of schools that month.
The business sector and public service followed, with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley implementing a work-from-home approach for all but essential employees, and appealing for calm.
He, along with medical health authorities, including Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram, called on the population to limit unnecessary movement, follow public health guidelines such as frequent hand sanitising and staying six feet apart.
On September 1, masks became mandatory according to law, and anyone caught in public barefaced would receive a $1,000 fine from the Trinidad and Tobago Police. This had followed months of pleas from authorities to adhere to public health guidelines so as to keep numbers down.
T&T’s first cases have been imported, with the repatriation of 68 nationals aboard a cruise ship that became a Covid-19 hotbed. A positive group of 44 were among the first residents of Government’s initial treatment, step-down and quarantine facilities, this one at Balandra.
Repatriation has become an ongoing quarrel as thousands of nationals remain stranded abroad, but authorities, fearing the health system becomes overwhelmed, implemented since April an exemption system to re-enter T&T.
Locally and around the world, populations started moving in an out of lockdowns from around the end of March as viral numbers retreated then rebounded.
By August, public health regulations were in place in most countries—mask-wearing, frequent sanitisation and crowd control.
Only early last month, the Government allowed restaurants to reopen to in-house dining at 50 per cent capacity, with no alcohol and masks on when not eating.
Some public servants returned in September, on rotation to prevent crowding.
Supermarkets were regulated and, for several months into the pandemic, were mandated to open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., before being allowed to extend to 8 p.m., along with pharmacies.
Last month, to accommodate the Christmas-into-New Year season and limit movement and crowding, the Prime Minister announced that supermarkets were allowed to open for 24 hours until today.
Gatherings over ten are still banned and public transport remains operational at 50 per cent capacity.
Beaches were also opened last month, but mask-wearing was being policed and to date, over 100 people have been ticketed the $1,000 fine for failing to observe a public health ordinance.
Elections, bar brawls
As the Government launched its six-phase reopening of the country and economy, cries of “foul” rolled out periodically as citizens and business owners questioned which sectors were being chosen to reopen.
T&T also saw its 2020 general election take place in August, with campaigning starting not long after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had announced the date on July 3.
The elections were constitutionally due and nervous medical officials appealed for adherence to guidelines and for political parties to campaign virtually as much as possible.
The country saw a significant Covid-19 spike following the election, however, as thousands of political supporters had over the course of weeks congregated, many without masks.
Government and the Opposition exchanged words as who was most delinquent and Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, was criticised for politicising Covid-19 and for influencing supporters not to wear masks.
She was also ridiculed for suggesting that sunlight killed Covid-19, which has been shown to be destroyed faster in open air under sunlight.
But this is not a recommended prevention measure.
T&T experienced its worst Covid-19 spike by early September, and medical authorities later admitted that coupled with the reopening of some retail business and beaches at the start of November had fuelled higher positive numbers.
This forced a rollback on measures near the end of October, which saw cinemas, theatres and members’ clubs (casinos) allowed to reopen at 50 per cent capacity, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., but no food and drink. This was later relaxed.
T&T had now mostly adapted to the “new normal”, but authorities continue to plead for compliance to keep numbers low as the country has been in the “community spread” phase of the pandemic for several months.
Beaches and most retail avenues have reopened, but one big sector of the business community remains closed— bars.
Mostly represented by the Barkeepers and Operators Association of T&T, these establishments have sought all counsel, including legal advice, and have protested outside the Parliament to be allowed to reopen.
The PM has held fast against it for now and has advised that bars will be given the green light as soon as medical officials say so.
At the start of November, Rowley announced that as part of the Government’s pandemic relief programme, $10 million for bars had been added to an allocation of $20 million, bringing the fund to $30 million for bars, restaurants and the self-employed.
Economic, social fallout
At the end of March, Government had estimated some 80,000 citizens would have been impacted by the loss of income due to the closure or shrinkage of most sectors.
The figure was disputed by trade unions and most of the business sector as being closer to several hundred thousand.
Some had already been sent home and others warned that their jobs were in jeopardy as employers across the board bawled—but especially entertainment and food business.
Retail business was also hit during March to the end of April, when non-essential services were required to stay shut.
By the end of April, Government announced a pandemic relief programme to ease citizen’s burdens. This included food distribution through food cards, hampers and meals via MPs’ offices.
People able to prove their income had been negatively impacted from March as a result of the closure of most business were offered a Salary Relief Grant (SRG) of $1,500 per month for three months or part thereof.
A Rent Relief Grant was afforded to landlords, to ease both tenant and owner, starting at $2,500 per month for a period of three months initially and up to six months as required. Beyond the six months, it was reduced to $1,500 and then a further reduction to $1,000 for additional months.
Government says it has paid out 74,549 salary relief grants, to the tune of $112 million.
To date, many citizens use social media and other fora to complain they were never able to access the grants, but Government has assured that legitimate claims have been met.
In his October 5 2020/2021 budget themed “Resetting the Economy for Growth and Innovation”, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the package was meant to jumpstart T&T’s economy, which was already climbing out of a slump due largely to global energy changes and crises when Covid-19 hit.
In 2020, the deficit had been $16 billion, some $10 billion more than anticipated for that year, and it financed at just over $6 billion out of the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund, which Government has had to vigorously defend.
As 2021 unfolds in uncertain times, Government will look to increase revenue sources through increased fines, taxes on luxury foods, goods and imported cars and its much-maligned property tax.
Imbert had projected a loss to T&T of some $4.5 billion in revenue for 2020, and the country is also set to lose its precious Carnival revenue for 2021,as Covid-19 has cancelled the “Greatest Show on Earth”.