Bank customers have been advised to take precautions when performing transactions, such as using online banking platforms to minimise cash withdrawals, shielding one’s PIN number at point-of-sale machines and avoiding clicking unsolicited e-mails.
The advice came from the The Bankers Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BATT) yesterday in expressing concern over recent reports of robberies amongst citizens leaving banks throughout the nation.
In a media release, BATT stated its zero-tolerance policy for criminal activity, adding that customer security was its number one priority of its member banks- which include Citibank Ltd, First Caribbean International Bank, First Citizens Bank Limited, JMMB Bank, Republic Bank, Scotiabank and RBC Royal Bank and ANSA Bank.
BATT said it has instituted safety measures which include improving internal technical infrastructure and collaborating with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to catch individuals who engage in criminal activity against the Banks or their customers.
“BATT remains committed to working with all key stakeholders and its customers to ensure a safe environment is created while banking and in instances where any criminal offence is committed the perpetrators are brought to justice,” it said.
Recent robberies
1. May 26, a Couva mechanic was violently robbed after withdrawing $22,000 from the First Citizens branch in Point Lisas.
The Rivulet Branch Road man had withdrawn the money on behalf of his employer at the branch before he was aggressively approached and beaten by two men.
Upon leaving the bank and reaching his employer’s house the victim was met by the two suspects, one of whom delivered blows to his head, relieved him of the money, and fled.
2. On May 24 a 62-year-old businessman was robbed of $65,000 and a licensed Sig Sauer 9mm pistol after leaving a bank in Maraval.
The victim told police that he had made a withdrawal at the Ellerslie Plaza Scotiabank Branch and placed the money into a brown paper bag which he secured in his Range Rover Sport vehicle.
The elderly man was accosted by two men while filling fuel at the Mitchell’s Gas Station. One of the suspects placed a firearm to the businessman’s head and demanded that the bag be handed over.
They opened the car and stole two bags, one of which contained the money, the other containing the weapon, two magazines which contained ten rounds of 9mm ammunition, the victim’s firearm user’s licence and his iPhone 13 MAX.
The bandits then ran to a white Hyundai Elantra parked nearby and drove away.
3. On May 15, a 55-year-old woman was robbed of $80,000 after withdrawing the money from a financial institution.
Upon trying to enter her Tacarigua home the woman told police she was approached by an armed man who hit her on her head and then snatched her purse containing the money.
4. In April, a 69-year-old woman, who had withdrawn $17,000 at a bank in Valsayn was robbed of her money while in Curepe.
The victim told police she had withdrawn the cash around 4 p.m. and had made her way to Happiness Supermarket on the Southern Main Road in Curepe. At around 4.30.p.m. while seated in her vehicle, she was confronted by a man she did not know.
The man who appeared to be armed with a handgun, relieved the woman of her cash, police said. The suspect then ran along the Southern Main Road and escaped.