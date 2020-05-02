Head of the Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO), Dr Knolly Clarke, has called on religious bodies to ensure that they “do the right thing” with the monies provided by the Government to help those in need.
Clarke made the call yesterday following an announcement by Minister of Social Development and Family Services Camille Robinson-Regis that religious organisations will be given $30 million in funding to provide food support to those impacted by COVID-19 in their communities.
Speaking during yesterday’s virtual news briefing, Robinson-Regis said $10 million per month will be given to the religious organisations for three months.
The money will be given in tranches and each organisation will have to be accountable for how the money is spent.
Robinson-Regis said the heads of all religions in T&T have been contacted.
“I have spoken personally to the heads of the Roman Catholic Church, the Methodist Church, the Moravian Church, the Spiritual Baptists, Baptists, the Anglican Church, the Muslim organisations, the Hindu Organisations Pentecostal, Evangelical...we tried to get the Orisa,” she stated.
“Each organisation has to sign an agreement with the Government. What we have come up with is an agreement that all must sign and also the undertaking that before you get another tranche, you have to bring in all the bills and receipts indicating that you have actually spent the money on food support.
“There is also a document that registers each person that gets this food support.”
Speaking with the Sunday Express yesterday, Clarke said he was in full support of the initiative and religious organisations should have been engaged sooner as they deal with needy people on a daily basis and will know who is most in need at this time.
However, he said religious organisations must be honest and ensure they spend the money as intended.
Referring to a Central pastor who made headlines in January for attempting to change $28 million in old $100 bills to the new polymer notes, Clarke said there is a perception that religious bodies are dishonest.
He said the IRO will do all in its power to ensure there is full accountability.
“We are going to be very strict with it and I hope everyone does what is right. If you give me a responsibility, I will do it properly and responsibly.”
Clarke said he was disturbed by the minister’s statement yesterday that there had been persons attempting to defraud the system by providing false information to access grants, food cards and hampers.
He said the IRO will be going into the communities it serves to ensure those in need receive support and no-one is left at a disadvantage.
‘Give with dignity’
Clarke also called on religious leaders to refrain from publicising the persons they provide aid to.
He said he was disturbed to see persons taking “selfies” of themselves making food donations to needy people.
“Some people are embarrassed to come and ask for help,” he noted.
“Go and give but do not show up people. Do it with a little dignity.”
Also weighing in yesterday, Vijay Maharaj of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) said he too supported the initiative although he felt it should have been done much sooner.
“I am glad that they are now engaging us in this manner.”
Maharaj said the aid is much needed as the SDMS represents approximately 250,000 people in the country and he has seen the struggles first hand.
He noted many children in the SDMS schools who were on the list for the school feeding programme have not received the food cards the ministry said would be given out.
He said in one school where 187 children were on the list, only three cards were received.
As such, the SDMS has been delivering hampers to these families and many others for several weeks, he said.
He said 2,000 hampers have been given out thus far using the organisation’s own funding but many more people are in need.
“Three quarters of the country is starving,” said Maharaj.
“We should have been consulted a little bit earlier because there is a tremendous amount of suffering out there.”
Maharaj said the religious organisations are due to meet with the ministry tomorrow.